Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (27-21-7) at HURRICANES (34-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Reimer is likely to start after Ullmark made 14 saves at Pittsburgh. ... The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers host Matthews, Maple Leafs in Olympic preview

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Team Finland hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Luukkonen out for Olympics, replaced by Korpisalo on Team Finland

Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Nylander gets 3 points, Maple Leafs edge Flames

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Canucks

Trotz to retire as Predators GM after 3 seasons

Harley scores in OT, Stars recover against Jets for 5th straight win

Gibson makes 21 saves, Red Wings blank Avalanche in 2nd game of home-and-home

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally from 4 goals down to stun Blues

Blackhawks score 6, defeat Sharks to end 5-game skid

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Canadiens in OT for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings