Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (27-21-7) at HURRICANES (34-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Reimer is likely to start after Ullmark made 14 saves at Pittsburgh. ... The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.