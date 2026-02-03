Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (27-21-7) at HURRICANES (34-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Reimer is likely to start after Ullmark made 14 saves at Pittsburgh. ... The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.