Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss

Coleman, Sharangovich each gets 2 goals, Hanifin has 3 points for Calgary

Recap: Senators at Flames 1.9.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames scored four straight goals in the third period to rally to a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich each scored twice, and Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists for the Flames (18-18-5), who are tied for the NHL lead with six wins when trailing after two periods. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Senators (14-22-0), who have lost four in a row and five of six.

Hanifin lifted a backhand through a screen past Korpisalo 47 seconds into the third period to tie the game 3-3, and Coleman slid a rebound in after Hanifin broke his stick on the initial attempt off the rush to put Calgary up 4-3 at 8:57.

Sharangovich shot a loose puck in for the 5-3 lead at 15:45, and Coleman scored into an empty net at 17:12 for the 6-3 final.

Jacob Bernard-Docker's point shot deflected off the shin pad of Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov and in to put Ottawa up 1-0 at 4:09 of the first.

Connor Zary tied it 1-1 at 4:53 with a wrist shot over Korpisalo's glove from inside the right face-off circle.

Kubalik slid the puck under Markstrom to put the Senators back up 2-1 at 19:57.

Sharangovich tied it 2-2 at 3:50 of the second period when he shot past Korpisalo's glove off a pass by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead from the slot on the power-play at 12:39 off a pass by Claude Giroux.

Latest News

Linus Ullmark leaves Boston Bruins game with injury

Ullmark leaves Bruins game with injury
NHL Fan mailbag for January 10

Mailbag: Capitals' trade deadline approach; Jets' recent success
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid
State Your Case: Emerging defensemen Brock Faber, Thomas Harley

State Your Case: Emerging defensemen Faber, Harley
Maple Leafs Meeker Stanowski goal debate unsolved after 77 years

Meeker-Stanowski goal-scoring mystery remains unsolved after 77 years
Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders game recap January 9

Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win
Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres game recap January 9

Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11
Los Angeles Kings Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 9

Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings
San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 9

Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win
Edmonton Oilers Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 9

McDavid, Draisaitl score, Oilers defeat Blackhawks for 8th win in row
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip
Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games