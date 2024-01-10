Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss

Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich each scored twice, and Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists for the Flames (18-18-5), who are tied for the NHL lead with six wins when trailing after two periods. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Senators (14-22-0), who have lost four in a row and five of six.

Hanifin lifted a backhand through a screen past Korpisalo 47 seconds into the third period to tie the game 3-3, and Coleman slid a rebound in after Hanifin broke his stick on the initial attempt off the rush to put Calgary up 4-3 at 8:57.

Sharangovich shot a loose puck in for the 5-3 lead at 15:45, and Coleman scored into an empty net at 17:12 for the 6-3 final.

Jacob Bernard-Docker's point shot deflected off the shin pad of Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov and in to put Ottawa up 1-0 at 4:09 of the first.

Connor Zary tied it 1-1 at 4:53 with a wrist shot over Korpisalo's glove from inside the right face-off circle.

Kubalik slid the puck under Markstrom to put the Senators back up 2-1 at 19:57.

Sharangovich tied it 2-2 at 3:50 of the second period when he shot past Korpisalo's glove off a pass by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead from the slot on the power-play at 12:39 off a pass by Claude Giroux.