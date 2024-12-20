CALGARY -- Brady Tkachuk scored 55 seconds into overtime to help the Ottawa Senators to a fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Tkachuk lifts Senators past Flames with OT goal
Scores winner 55 seconds in, Ullmark wins 7th straight with 29 saves
Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar made the initial stop on Tim Stutzle on a 2-on-1 rush, but Stutzle knocked the rebound off Tkachuk's skate and into the air, and Tkachuk batted the puck into the net for the win.
"I mean, I wasn't really good during the game anyways," Tkachuk said. "Everything happens at the net so you just have to stop at the net."
Tkachuk's goal came after he missed the final eight minutes of the second period after being high-sticked by Mikael Backlund. Tkachuk lost a tooth and required nine stitches to close a cut on his lip.
"I don't feel too good," Tkachuk said. "I don't feel too good looking, either, right now. Thank God we got the Christmas pictures done already. It'll be a good fun couple of days."
Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators (17-13-2), who have won seven of eight. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for his seventh consecutive victory.
"I think there's been games this year where maybe we outplayed the other team and we didn't find a way to win," Cousins said. "Karma was on our side tonight because probably not our best. That was an ugly game from both sides. There was not much going on out there. Good teams find a way to win and big goal by 'Chucky' in overtime."
Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored, and Vladar made 26 saves for the Flames (15-11-7), who have lost three of four and nine of 12.
"It's the way we play," Coleman said. "Low-scoring, tight-checking. It's going to lead to some close games. We've found ways to come back. We also have to figure out ways to control leads. We're going to be in these tight games. Especially at home, it feels like we're constantly finding overtime so we have to find ways to come out with two points instead of one."
Coleman gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 12:14 of the first period when he slid in a rebound off Ullmark's pad from Kevin Bahl's sharp-angled shot after a prolonged sequence in the offensive zone.
Cousins tied it 1-1 at 19:00. Jake Sanderson's initial point shot was blocked, but Cousins shot the loose puck by Vladar from the slot.
Greig scored shorthanded to put Ottawa up 2-1 at 6:24 of the third period. Vladar made the initial save on Greig's clear-cut breakaway, but Greig scored immediately after on his own rebound.
Huberdeau tied it 2-2 at 7:16, on the same power play, when the puck deflected in off his skate on a rebound created by Matt Coronato's initial shot. Video review confirmed Huberdeau did not kick the puck into the net.
"It was a good game," Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. "Both teams battled hard tonight. A lot of physicality, a lot of pace to the game. Two great goaltenders going at it. Came down to the wire. Tough one to lose that one. That's tough."
NOTES: Tkachuk has a franchise-best 10 overtime goals with the Senators. ... Ullmark has allowed seven goals in his past seven starts. He is 7-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage in his run. ... Nazem Kadri had a four-game goal-scoring streak snapped that matched his NHL career high set with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013. ... Calgary has played a League-leading 12 overtime games, but lost the last four of those.