Peterka has 3 points, Sabres snap 3-game slide with win against Senators

Bowen Byram scored twice and Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (5-7-1), who had lost three straight. Ryan McLeod had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves.

Ridly Greig scored, and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Senators (6-6-0).

Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:37 of the first period. Jason Zucker collected a loose puck behind the net and sent a short pass to Peterka along the goal line by the right post, where he banked it off Ullmark’s left shoulder into the net.

Byram made it 2-0 when he snapped a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from McLeod to beat Ullmark short side 17 seconds into the second period.

Greig poked in his own rebound five-hole on Luukkonen to cut it to 2-1 at 7:31.

Byram extended it to 3-1 with a shot from the blue line that squeaked under Ullmark’s left arm into the net 21 seconds into the third period.

Alex Tuch’s shot from on the doorstep deflected in off the shoulder of Thompson, who had been pushed down in the crease and into Ullmark at 37 seconds, making it 4-1. The Senators challenged the call for goaltender interference, but the call stood after review determined that Jake Sanderson pushed Thompson into Ullmark.

Peterka one-timed a cross-ice seam pass from Thompson from the right circle past a screened Ullmark on the power play at 12:08 for the 5-1 final.