Senators at Sabres projected lineups

SENATORS (1-2-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Doan
Jack Quinn -- Jiri Kulich -- Justin Danforth
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Ryan Johnson
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Batherson will make his season debut after being sidelined because of an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. … Tkachuk will be out at least four weeks after the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Benson will return after missing the first three games of the season because of an upper-body injury sustained when he took a puck to the face during practice Oct. 8. … Kulich will play after skating on a fifth line with forwards Geertsen and Greenway at practice Tuesday. ... Luukkonen, a goalie, and Greenway each rejoined the Sabres for practice Tuesday, with Greenway wearing a no-contact jersey; there is no timeframe for either player’s return.