Senators at Sabres projected lineups

SENATORS (1-2-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Doan

Jack Quinn -- Jiri Kulich -- Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Ryan Johnson

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Batherson will make his season debut after being sidelined because of an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. … Tkachuk will be out at least four weeks after the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Benson will return after missing the first three games of the season because of an upper-body injury sustained when he took a puck to the face during practice Oct. 8. … Kulich will play after skating on a fifth line with forwards Geertsen and Greenway at practice Tuesday. ... Luukkonen, a goalie, and Greenway each rejoined the Sabres for practice Tuesday, with Greenway wearing a no-contact jersey; there is no timeframe for either player’s return.

