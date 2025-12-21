Senators at Bruins projected lineups

SENATORS (17-13-4) at BRUINS (20-15-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Senators won 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks; the Bruins lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks.