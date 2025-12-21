Senators at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (17-13-4) at BRUINS (20-15-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Senators won 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks; the Bruins lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks.

