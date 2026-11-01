Senators at Ducks projected lineups

SENATORS (9-5-1) at DUCKS (5-7-1)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KTTV, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Xavier Bourgault

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Jonas Johansson

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)

Suspended: Hayden Hodgson

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Laurent Brossoit

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Forwards Burakovsky and Foegele will each be out 3-4 weeks. … Hodgson, a forward, will serve the last of a two-game suspension for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Thursday. … The Ducks recalled Brossoit from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Mintyukov will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury; Hinds, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Terry, a forward, returned to practice Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on June 9 for a hip impingement and labral tear. Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Terry will return "definitely in the next week or so." ... Moore also practiced for the first time this season Saturday, but the defenseman is further away from returning. He was injured on the first day of training camp. ... Anaheim sent forward Nikita Klepov to Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.