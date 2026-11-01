Senators at Ducks projected lineups

SENATORS (9-5-1) at DUCKS (5-7-1)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KTTV, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Xavier Bourgault
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Jonas Johansson
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)
Suspended: Hayden Hodgson
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau
Laurent Brossoit
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano, Tyson Hinds
Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Forwards Burakovsky and Foegele will each be out 3-4 weeks. … Hodgson, a forward, will serve the last of a two-game suspension for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Thursday. … The Ducks recalled Brossoit from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Mintyukov will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury; Hinds, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Terry, a forward, returned to practice Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on June 9 for a hip impingement and labral tear. Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Terry will return "definitely in the next week or so." ... Moore also practiced for the first time this season Saturday, but the defenseman is further away from returning. He was injured on the first day of training camp. ... Anaheim sent forward Nikita Klepov to Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.