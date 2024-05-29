Ekman-Larsson 'having a blast' with Panthers 2 wins from return to Cup Final

He didn’t take the ice in the playoffs again until 2020, when the Arizona Coyotes played in the Western Conference bubble in Edmonton with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators in four games in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the first round.

“I was in the bubble, but you can’t really compare that,” he said. “That was a little bit different.”

One season into an eight-year contract with Arizona, Ekman-Larsson didn’t know that would be his last taste of postseason hockey for a while. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks after the Coyotes missed the playoffs in 2020-21 and endured two disappointing seasons and breaking his foot twice in less than a year before having the final four seasons on his contract bought out last June 16.

“I didn’t see it coming,” said Ekman-Larsson, who missed the final 27 games with Vancouver last season after breaking his foot the second time on Feb. 15. “I’d been hurt. I got hurt the first time at world championship (in 2022) and kind of had to force it to be healthy for training camp the following year, so I was kind of rushed a little bit and was feeling the injury going into the year, and that’s never good. Then we were struggling as a team and I was struggling along with the team, so it was a tough year.

“But it’s the business side of things. They felt like they needed to do that move and you move on, and you try to redeem yourself.”

The chance at redemption came with the one-year contract he signed with Florida on July 1. After reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season before losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers knew they were going to begin this season without two of their top-four defensemen with Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour each recovering from shoulder surgery.

Ekman-Larsson played on top pairs for much of his career and Florida thought he could temporarily fill that role until Ekblad and Montour returned and then shift back to the third pair.

“When you know that it’s Montour and Ekblad coming back, just based on their roles, they’re going to step back into their roles,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "So he (Ekman-Larsson) understood that when he came here, but he also felt he hadn’t been healthy for two years and he was out in February of last year and hadn’t played, so he actually had his first summer of training where he wasn’t rehabbing, he was training.

“That he could come back and reestablish himself as a defenseman, that was the opportunity that we had for him, and he certainly made the most of it.”