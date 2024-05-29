'Draft Class' podcast: Celebrini a 'no doubt' prospect for 2024

Macklin Celebrini, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, has elite-level skill in the three most crucial components to becoming an NHL player, according to David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting.

"We always talk about skating, hockey sense and compete level as being three of the most important traits a player can have to advance to the next level," Gregory said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "If you have one of those that's elite, you have a chance, two you get better, and three, there's probably no doubt, and I think he's elite in all three of those aspects of the game.

"To watch him play this year was really amazing to see what he could accomplish."

Celebrini, at 17 years old the youngest player in college hockey, was third among NCAA players with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's player in NCAA hockey.

He will be one of the approximately 100 prospects taking part in the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine presented by adidas in Buffalo from June 2-8.