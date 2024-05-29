Patrick Kane says there is nothing like overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Patrick Kane loves overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It isn’t 3-on-3, and there is no shootout like in the regular season. It’s 5-on-5 until someone scores and ends the game -- and maybe the series and the season. There is pressure, fatigue, opportunity.

“In those situations,” he said, “any time there’s a little breakdown or a little space, you’re thinking, ‘OK, this could be the moment. This could be it that something happens.’”

Out of the seven games in the conference finals so far this season, four have gone to OT, including the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 win against the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday that tied the best-of-7 series 2-2.

Kane has scored five playoff overtime goals, tied with Glenn Anderson, Corey Perry and Carter Verhaeghe for third in NHL history behind Joe Sakic (eight) and Maurice Richard (six). He has scored in double OT twice. He has scored to avoid elimination, advance to the Western Conference Final, advance to the Stanley Cup Final and win the Stanley Cup.

The forward won the Cup three times while playing with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007-23. He finished the 2022-23 season with the Rangers, spent most of this season with the Detroit Red Wings and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“I always felt like I kind of thrived in overtime, because I feel like I always kind of played so loose,” he said. “You see a lot of guys in overtime. They might tighten up, or they might be worried about making a mistake, and I feel like when you do that, you’re prone to making even more mistakes.

“[Former Chicago teammate Patrick Sharp] would always say I’m just all, like, chill out there and just playing the game that I’ve played my whole life. That works to my advantage.

“But yeah, you always want to be the guy to be counted on in those situations, whether it’s overtime or late moments in the game, to come up, score a big goal for your team, whatever it is. I always try to be good in those moments.”

The 33-year-old is a hockey savant. He can remember the details of each of his playoff overtime goals: where his team was in the series, how the play unfolded, what he was thinking, who was in net.