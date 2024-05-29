3 Keys: Stars at Oilers, Game 4 of Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 and even the Western Conference Final in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

The Oilers dropped consecutive games for the first time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, following a 3-1 loss in Game 2 on Saturday and their latest defeat.

Edmonton is expected to make a number of lineup changes for Game 4, which could include the return of forwards Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod and the 2024 playoff debut of defenseman Philip Broberg.

“Our group responds well,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Wednesday. “There is a belief in our room that we can respond in these situations, I have no doubt we’ll do the same tonight.”

Stuart Skinner will start for Edmonton; he's 8-5 with a 2.76 goals-against-average, .885 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games this postseason. He allowed four goals on 21 shots Monday, the first time he had given up that many in five games; he allowed four goals on 15 shots in 40:11 during a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 12.

Jake Oettinger will start for Dallas; he's 10-6 with a 2.09 GAA and .923 save percentage in 16 playoff starts. He has held opponents to one goal or fewer in four of his past seven starts this postseason.

Here are 3 keys for Game 4:

1. Lineup shuffle

The Oilers will make a number of lineup changes for Game 4, although coach Kris Knoblauch would not divulge what changes would be made.

“We will have some lineup changes, but you’re going to have to wait until tonight,” Knoblauch said. “It’s a big showcase.”

Edmonton held an optional morning skate and based on the players who participated and stayed out late, it would appear Broberg will dress in place of Vincent Desharnais. Perry and McLeod each also could play for Edmonton.

Broberg had two assists in 12 games with the Oilers this season and 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 49 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

“[Broberg] has been making the most of his season,” Knoblauch said. “It’s a very difficult situation here, we have a player that we feel is NHL ready but we had our six defensemen and we were very fortunate this year to have almost no injuries. We have a young defenseman that we believe has tremendous upside and has to play, and if we have our six, we did not feel it was beneficial for him to be our seventh.”

2. Continued Hintz boost for Stars

Stars center Roope Hintz returned to the lineup in Game 3 after missing the previous four games of the playoffs with an upper-body injury.

He had two assists in his return, setting up two of forward Jason Robertson’s three goals. Hintz has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 12 games this postseason.

“He has a huge impact on our team on and off the ice,” Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell said. “I’m not saying he’s fun just because he’s a Finn, but guys around the locker room will agree with that and he just brings positive energy.”

Dallas was 2-2 without Hintz in the lineup.

“Probably the more surprising was how well we played against the teams we played, and the record we had when he was out of the lineup,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “If you take anyone’s No. 1 center out of the lineup at this time of year, when you’re down to the final eight, final four teams, it affects all kinds of parts of your game.

"I loved how we weathered that storm while he was out of the lineup and obviously, him coming back in changes things for us.”