NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes pursuit of Gretzky record for Capitals against Kings

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada.

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT2, SN, TVAS)

The Gr8 Chase continues on the West Coast as the Capitals (43-14-8) head to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday with Alex Ovechkin nine goals from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history (894). Ovechkin did not score on Tuesday in Washington’s 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks, but did have three assists, including one on an empty-net goal that finished off the first NHL hat trick for Aliaksei Protas. The Capitals have won five straight games. Quinton Byfield has scored in four straight games for the Kings (34-20-9), who are on a three-game winning streak and a four-game point streak. He is the third Kings player under the age of 23 to score in four straight, after Anze Kopitar (2008-09) and Matt Luff (2018-19).

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, SCRIPPS)

That’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs knocking. The top of the Atlantic Division is tight, with the Panthers (40-22-3) just two points ahead of the Maple Leafs (39-22-3) in second place, who themselves are three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Which means that either an Eastern Conference First Round or a second-round series between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is highly possible. On Thursday, we get a preview of that, with the Panthers looking to bounce back after their six-game winning streak was snapped by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, 3-2, and the Maple Leafs are looking to build on their 4-3 shootout win Monday against the Utah Hockey Club after three straight losses.

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN)

Leon Draisaitl will look to extend his NHL career-high point streak to 16 games against the Devils on Thursday. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in his past 15 games for the Oilers (37-23-4). The Oilers lost 3-2 on Monday to the Buffalo Sabres after winning three of four before that game. Draisaitl is second in the NHL in points with 97 (46 goals, 51 assists) in 64 games, behind only Nathan MacKinnon’s 102 points. The Devils (35-25-6) have won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 22-25 after winning their past two. The Devils are six points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who are second in the Metropolitan Division and six points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets.