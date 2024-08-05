Kylington signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Oliver Kylington signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Financial terms were not released.

The 27-year-old defenseman had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 33 games with the Calgary Flames last season.

He returned to the NHL on Jan. 25 after not playing in 2022-23 to attend to his mental health. He was a finalist for the Masterton Trophy, given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram won the award.

Selected by Calgary in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington has 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) in 201 regular-season games and three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.