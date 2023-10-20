Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson has found a home with the Florida Panthers.

On Saturday, the defenseman will get a reminder of his previous NHL stop, facing the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNP) for the first time since having the final four years of his contract bought out June 16.

“It’s always special, right? Going against guys you battled on the ice with,” Ekman-Larsson said after practice Friday. “It is special and will feel a little weird. But when the game starts, all of that sort of goes away.”

The Canucks acquired Ekman-Larsson in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on July 23, 2021.

Things did not go as either side had hoped in 2021-22, and a broken left foot sustained following the season affected everything he did last season.

A second injury to the same foot in February ended his season early and led to the Canucks buying out the remained of the contract he signed with the Coyotes on July 1, 2018.

“I feel a lot different,” he said. “I [have] had since last February to prepare for this season, and I skated a lot this summer. It was nice to get that time to heal and focus on the things I needed to focus on.”