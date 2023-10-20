Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Latest News

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources
nhl on tap news and notes october 20

NHL On Tap: Sorokin, Islanders host Devils, seek 3rd straight victory
Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Unmasked: Save percentage on decline despite better goaltending 
Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild
Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel flies under radar as elite player for Penguins
Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks
Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Pastrnak scores again in Bruins win against Sharks
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season
Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Carlsson scores in NHL debut, Ducks lose to Stars

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Defenseman had 59 points in 133 games with Vancouver, had final 4 years of contract bought out in June

fla_ekman_larsson

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson has found a home with the Florida Panthers.

On Saturday, the defenseman will get a reminder of his previous NHL stop, facing the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNP) for the first time since having the final four years of his contract bought out June 16.

“It’s always special, right? Going against guys you battled on the ice with,” Ekman-Larsson said after practice Friday. “It is special and will feel a little weird. But when the game starts, all of that sort of goes away.”

The Canucks acquired Ekman-Larsson in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on July 23, 2021.

Things did not go as either side had hoped in 2021-22, and a broken left foot sustained following the season affected everything he did last season.

A second injury to the same foot in February ended his season early and led to the Canucks buying out the remained of the contract he signed with the Coyotes on July 1, 2018.

“I feel a lot different,” he said. “I [have] had since last February to prepare for this season, and I skated a lot this summer. It was nice to get that time to heal and focus on the things I needed to focus on.”

TOR@FLA: Ekman-Larsson scores his first goal with Panthers

The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1 and, now healthy, has been given plenty of responsibility with his new team. Ekman-Larsson is part of Florida’s top pair with Gustav Forsling and runs the top power-play unit.

“They have made it pretty easy on me to come in here and just be myself," Ekman-Larsson said. “I have been able to just have some fun with it.”

Ekman-Larsson, who has 441 points (136 goals, 305 assists) in 906 NHL games with the Coyotes, Canucks and Panthers, comes into Saturday with points in his past two games after scoring his first goal of the season Thursday in a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The veteran is also averaging a team-high 25:30 of ice time through four games in his 14th NHL season -- the second highest average of his NHL career and his highest since averaging 25:54 in 2012-13 with the Coyotes.

“It’s good for him,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He was injured the entire time [in Vancouver]. I had Dmitry Kulikov in Winnipeg, and he had a back injury at the time, and he looks completely different now. … The same for Oliver. This was the first summer where he could actually train and was not rehabbing from an injury where you are behind the eight ball when it comes to training camp. He is in good shape. He had a lot of months off and built off it.

“This guy is a good player, and everyone knew that. From being bought out, we could fit him in. But this guy is an elite player.”