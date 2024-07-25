Bonk out to make Flyers roster, improve power play

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Oliver Bonk hasn't played a game of professional hockey yet, a fact the Philadelphia Flyers player development staff has to remind itself of.

The 19-year-old defenseman, chosen with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has impressed the Flyers staff with his high hockey IQ, which has allowed him to maximize his skill set.

"I think just the biggest part of me is smarts and using your IQ," Bonk said during Flyers development camp earlier this month. "Not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest, but I think I can always use my head to outsmart guys and get better position and stuff like that. So I think overall, just like a smart, cerebral 'D' that goes two ways."

That approach stood out last season when Bonk was fifth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) and had a plus-28 rating in 60 games with London. He also tied for fifth among all OHL players with 15 power-play goals.

The man advantage is definitely an area the Flyers can use help in, as they have finished last in the NHL in power-play percentage each of the past two seasons (15.6 in 2022-23; 12.2 last season).

"Bonk looks like he's played pro hockey already, the way he just handles himself in the locker room and out on the ice," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said. "I just believe he knows who he is as a player. He's so smart, covers for teammates well, breaks pucks out well, and he's rewarded with the offensive opportunities."