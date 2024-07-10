Drysdale eager to show Flyers his worth when healthy after surgery

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- Jamie Drysdale is determined to show the Philadelphia Flyers what he's capable of when healthy.

The 22-year-old defenseman had surgery in April to repair a sports hernia on the left side of his abdomen, an injury he played through all season.

The sports hernia surgery was the second major operation he's endured the past two seasons. He was limited to eight games for the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder sustained Oct. 28, 2022.

"I've technically been in the League for four years, but I always say I've only played about a year and a half," Drysdale said during the Flyers Community Caravan at Ocean City Sports and Civic Center on Wednesday. "Just playing a full year, showing what I can do, what I know I can do, I think that's kind of went under wraps the last couple years to be honest with you."

Drysdale had five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 games for the Flyers, who acquired him in a trade with the Ducks for forward prospect Cutter Gauthier on Jan. 8. He never was healthy after sustaining the sports hernia in Anaheim's season opener, when he had an assist in 22:54 of a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 14.

"That was not a lot of fun to play with, but could get through it, could manage as best as we could," Drysdale said.

"[The doctors] mentioned it was not ideal. It was probably worse than what they thought it was. ... I guess they call it a sports hernia, but really just a tear of the muscle."

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said during the NHL Scouting Combine last month how impressive it was that Drysdale played through what he called a "significant injury."