Playing back home in Toronto with Oilers ‘means more,’ McDavid says 

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid was relieved.

Not so much that he’d reached the career 1,000-point milestone in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday.

Or that his Oilers are making their first and only regular-season visit to Toronto on Saturday, when friends and family from his hometown of Newmarket, 35 miles north of Scotiabank Arena, will be on hand to watch Edmonton face the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of Hockey Night in Canada’s national broadcast (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN).

No, the real reason he was grateful was that the Oilers’ team buses, carrying players and coaches who’d just flown in from Edmonton on Friday afternoon, did not have to deal with the thousands upon thousands of so-called “Swifties” who have descended on this city for Taylor Swift’s six-concert run here.

“It was a quick turnaround on the plane (after reaching the milestone), just trying to get to Toronto early to beat all the Taylor Swift traffic,” he said with a chuckle after the Oilers’ morning skate Saturday. “So, that’s been a quick turnaround.”

Were they successful in avoiding the congestion en route to traveling from Pearson Airport to the team hotel?

“Yeah, we managed to do it,” he said. “At the same time, it’s cool to see the city so excited.”