Karlsson, Golden Knights hope to end Oilers' winning streak at 16

LAS VEGAS -- William Karlsson knows the feeling of winning 16 games in a row, so the Vegas Golden Knights forward would like nothing more than to end the Edmonton Oilers' current 16-game run when the two teams play at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS).
Karlsson, who is expected to return after missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury, was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they won 16 straight games during the 2016-17 season.
“They already have enough respect that we always want to try and beat them. They’re a very good team,” Karlsson said Monday. “Maybe their streak adds a little bit to it.
“I was with the Columbus team when we were on that run. You feel unbeatable, you’re just going into every game feeling like you’re not going to lose. You have a lot of confidence, and it’s pretty easy to play hockey when you keep winning and winning. It was good times.”
The Oilers, who have not lost since Dec. 19, are one win shy of tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history. At 16 games, it has already surpassed the longest streak in Edmonton's history (nine games), and the longest by a Canadian team in League history (12).
“You need to win games that you’re not supposed to win,” Karlsson said. “Some games you don’t deserve to win but you still win them, and that’s a good thing to have as a team, to win when you’re not on top. I haven’t watched [the Oilers'] games, maybe they’ve been dominating, but if you win games you shouldn’t, that’s a good strength to have on your team.”