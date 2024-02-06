Karlsson, Golden Knights hope to end Oilers' winning streak at 16

Vegas forward played for Blue Jackets team that won 16 straight in 2016-17

EDMVGK_020524_tuesday

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS -- William Karlsson knows the feeling of winning 16 games in a row, so the Vegas Golden Knights forward would like nothing more than to end the Edmonton Oilers' current 16-game run when the two teams play at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS).

Karlsson, who is expected to return after missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury, was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they won 16 straight games during the 2016-17 season.

“They already have enough respect that we always want to try and beat them. They’re a very good team,” Karlsson said Monday. “Maybe their streak adds a little bit to it.

“I was with the Columbus team when we were on that run. You feel unbeatable, you’re just going into every game feeling like you’re not going to lose. You have a lot of confidence, and it’s pretty easy to play hockey when you keep winning and winning. It was good times.”

The Oilers, who have not lost since Dec. 19, are one win shy of tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history. At 16 games, it has already surpassed the longest streak in Edmonton's history (nine games), and the longest by a Canadian team in League history (12).

“You need to win games that you’re not supposed to win,” Karlsson said. “Some games you don’t deserve to win but you still win them, and that’s a good thing to have as a team, to win when you’re not on top. I haven’t watched [the Oilers'] games, maybe they’ve been dominating, but if you win games you shouldn’t, that’s a good strength to have on your team.”

McDavid, Oilers bring 16-game win streak to Vegas

The Oilers may have had some good fortune on their winning streak, but they've also been dominant. Since Dec. 20, Edmonton is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals per game (3.81), first in goals against (1.50), tied for sixth on the power play (26.2 percent), and first on the penalty kill (93.6 percent).

And despite not having played since Jan. 27 because of the All-Star break, Oilers captain Connor McDavid expects them to pick up right where they left off.

“It’s just exciting to be back,” McDavid said. “Anytime you play the first game back from a break, guys are usually ready to go, and they’re going to be ready to go, and I expect an entertaining game.”

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo agreed.

“We know of the streak that they’re on, and it would be great to stop them,” he said. “That would be fun. I’m sure if we were in the same situation they would be saying the same thing. But it’s not a huge focus for us because they’ve obviously fought their way back in the standings, and now it’s an important game for the standings more than anything. Sure it would be great to stop them, it’s two good teams going at it, but for us the focal point is two teams playing great, and you want to push ahead of them.”

That the Oilers (29-15-1) are only five points behind the Golden Knights (29-15-6), who have played five more games, for second in the Pacific Division is something that would've been hard to fathom two months ago.

But since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach on Nov. 12 following a 3-9-1 start, Edmonton has gone 26-6-0. Vegas, meanwhile, is 18-15-5 in its past 38 games since starting the season 11-0-1.

“Both teams know the situation we’re in, they’re in, so it’s going to be a good game,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “We know what they’re going to try to do, but I think what’s made us so successful in the last little bit is that we didn't talk about [the streak], we didn’t make too big of a fuss out of it, so we’re just going to continue down that path. It’s going to be a good test for us tomorrow, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Related Content

Tocchet hopes Oilers don't break Penguins' NHL record 17-game win streak

Oilers game-by-game recap of 16-game winning streak

Latest News

Hurricanes stunning rose jersey kicks off Black Excellence Celebration

Tippett ready for ‘special’ return to Florida with Flyers

Flames move forward after trading Lindholm, practice with Kuzmenko for 1st time

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kuznetsov of Capitals to receive care from NHL/NHPA Player Assistance Program

Blake accepts blame for Kings’ recent woes, coaching change

Ovechkin hoping to rediscover scoring touch, energize Capitals for playoff push

Nylander, Pastrnak review outfits in funny social media video

Carter hosts teens from around world at Hockey 4 Youth event

Jack Hughes could be back for Devils this week after returning to practice

5 charged with sexual assault in Canada WJC case

NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

NHL begins preparation for outdoor games at MetLife Stadium

NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Women in Hockey: Barbara Underhill

McDonald, Hall of Fame forward, recovering after cardiac event

Matthews leads 3 Stars of Week

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 5