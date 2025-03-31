Color of Hockey: Wongus thrilled to help make history at Tennessee State

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Ethan Wongus, a top scoring forward for Maine of the North American Hockey League who has committed to play for Tennessee State University, which is establishing the first NCAA Division I hockey program at a historically Black college (HBCU).

Ethan Wongus was on a family vacation in Banff, Alberta, in May when his hockey journey took an unexpected turn.

Tennessee State University coach Daunte Abercrombie called Wongus, a forward for Maine of the North American Hockey League, and asked him if he wanted to play for the first NCAA Division I hockey team at a historically Black college (HBCU).

“I didn’t really know too much about (Tennessee State) -- I knew they really strive for Black excellence, which I thought was pretty cool,” Wongus said. “And once I found out that they’re going to have a hockey team, it was honestly just like the best of both worlds for me.”

The 21-year-old Edmonton native committed to TSU on Oct. 4, joining 18 other players who have pledged to skate for the Nashville university whose notable alumni include Oprah Winfrey, Olympic track stars Wilma Rudolph and Ralph Boston; National Football League stars Richard Dent, Dominique Rogers-Cromartie and Joe Gilliam; actor Moses Gunn; and retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton.

“It being an HBCU and being able to kind of be like a role model for kids like me, being a Black hockey player, I feel like it would be cool to have someone to look up to, especially at the D1 level,” Wongus said. “It’s high level of hockey, so it was pretty much a no-brainer for me, like I knew, after talking to [Abercrombie] for the first time.”