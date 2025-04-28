Color of Hockey: Montoya, Stars helping to build game in Mexico

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Al Montoya, Dallas Stars vice president of cultural growth and strategy and retired NHL goalie who is helping support a Stars Learn to Play program in Mexico City with grants through his membership in the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition.

The Dallas Stars continued their outreach and mission to expand their brand in Mexico recently, with an assist from Al Montoya.

Montoya, the Stars’ vice president of cultural growth and strategy and retired NHL goalie , was helping to sign in kids and lacing up their skates for the first session of the six-week Dallas Stars Learn to Play – Mexico City Spring 2025 program at the semi-enclosed La Pista Coyoacan rink on a sweltering hot morning April 20.

“The weather’s hot, it’s an outdoor rink with a tarp over it ... the science behind how this rink works, and it works throughout the whole summer and it’s full, I have no idea,” he said. “Lucky that it’s there and we were able to use it.”

About 54 boys and girls ages 4 to 10 signed up for the program and for $49 (U.S.) received head-to-toe equipment and instruction for the first session from Stars director of hockey development Dwight Mullins, assistant director of youth hockey development Allysen Weidner, hockey programs manager Jouni Lehtola and coaches from the Mexico Ice Hockey Federation.

“This is a learn to skate, right?” Montoya said of the weekly sessions which will run through May 25. “You put up a few stations, get sticks in their hands and get them feeling like they’re goal-scorers and it’s a well-rounded hour.”

The Learn to Play sessions in Mexico City are personal for Montoya, who became the first Cuban American player in the NHL when he debuted for the Phoenix Coyotes on April 1, 2009 and made 23 saves in a 3-0 win at the Colorado Avalanche.