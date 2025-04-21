Color of Hockey: Roque big hit with kids from Hockey in New Jersey program

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Abby Roque, a forward for New York of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and the bond she has formed with Hockey in New Jersey, an NHL Hockey is for Everyone affiliate that serves socioeconomically disadvantaged and underserved boys and girls.

Abby Roque scored another “Michigan” goal last week.

But instead of an opposing Professional Women’s Hockey League goalie, the New York forward went top shelf on 9-year-old Hockey in New Jersey player Carla Soto with a lacrosse-style goal, like the one she had in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa at Prudential Center on March 22.

“A few kids told me they watched it, and the goalie wanted me to try it on her,” Roque said.

Roque displayed the move, first made famous by former University of Michigan forward Mike Legg during a 1996 NCAA tournament, to HINJ players during their practice Wednesday at the Sharpe James/Kenneth A. Gibson Recreation Center rink in Newark, where she’s become something of a regular this season.

Roque has made the nearly 2-mile trek from Prudential Center, the Sirens’ home, to the Ironbound rink to hop on the ice or visit with HINJ players several times this season whenever her schedule allowed. She and defenseman Brooke Hobson will be there again Monday as part of the Sirens’ “Pro Series,” in which players join local youth hockey practices in the area during the PWHL regular season.