Predators 5, Hurricanes 1

O’Reilly, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.4 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1, tied the game 1-1 when he redirected a shot from Jeremy Lauzon at 4:15 of the first period.

Gustav Nyquist also scored his first with the Predators, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 40 saves. Roman Josi had two assists.

Ryan Suzuki scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta allowed five goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov to begin the third period. Kochetkov stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Suzuki gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot, before O’Reilly tied it.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 2-1 at 8:49 with a power-play goal. Kiefer Sherwood extended the lead to 3-1 at 18:57 on a wrist shot.

Nyquist, who signed a two-year contract with Nashville on July 1, pushed it to 4-1 at 13:22 of the second period.

Fagemo scored on a backhand at 19:34 for the 5-1 final.