Predators 5, Hurricanes 1

Latest News

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones
Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy
Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Tourigny clicks with Coyotes players after evolving as coach
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators
Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury
Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard
Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season
Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success

Predators 5, Hurricanes 1

nsh_oreilly_preseason

© Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan O'Reilly scored his first goal for the Nashville Predators and had three assists in a 5-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Thursday.

O’Reilly, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.4 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1, tied the game 1-1 when he redirected a shot from Jeremy Lauzon at 4:15 of the first period.

Gustav Nyquist also scored his first with the Predators, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 40 saves. Roman Josi had two assists.

Ryan Suzuki scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta allowed five goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov to begin the third period. Kochetkov stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Suzuki gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot, before O’Reilly tied it.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 2-1 at 8:49 with a power-play goal. Kiefer Sherwood extended the lead to 3-1 at 18:57 on a wrist shot.

Nyquist, who signed a two-year contract with Nashville on July 1, pushed it to 4-1 at 13:22 of the second period.

Fagemo scored on a backhand at 19:34 for the 5-1 final.