Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Player Initiative Recognizes Middle Tennessee Youth Who Display Courage, Compassion, Leadership, Perseverance and Respect

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Thanks to Preds forward and alternate captain Ryan O’Reilly, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub is adding to an already robust list of player initiatives this season.

O’Reilly and the Predators are proud to announce the 90’s Mighty RO’R program, which provides young community all-stars from the Middle Tennessee area who display core character traits - courage, compassion, leadership, perseverance and respect - with an unforgettable Preds game experience.

“I just really wanted to do something that's recognizing kids who are going above and beyond,” O’Reilly said. “I feel that right now, at this time, we just need acts of kindness. It’s just a way for them to be recognized and a chance for me to meet some kids and tell them they’re doing a good job.”

The program, started by O’Reilly in St. Louis, recognizes young people who go out of their way to be selfless and kind to others – whether it’s in the classroom, on a sports team or club, or in their community.

“The main focus is on kids going above and beyond, not in hockey, but anywhere – whether it’s in the classroom or someone just really being unselfish and helping out or doing something just really nice and not about themselves,” O’Reilly said. “So I just wanted to kind of put emphasis on it and get a chance to meet people that are doing that.”

A selection committee will choose one child from a pool of nominations for every Preds home game to receive four tickets, recognition as the 90’s Mighty R’OR Community All-Star of the Game and a postgame meet and greet with O’Reilly himself. 

“Not that these kids are doing it because they’re trying to get an award or come to a hockey game, but the nice things should sometimes get rewarded,” O’Reilly said. “It’s just a way to kind of pay it forward and meet some pretty amazing kids.”

Parents, teachers, coaches and Preds fans are encouraged to nominate Middle Tennessee youth ages 16 and under, by filling out the below form and describing ways the nominee exemplifies these core characteristics and go above and beyond for others. 

“It's hard being a kid,” O’Reilly said. “There’s so much going on in the world, and they’re the future. I have kids too, and I just want to keep emphasizing kids doing good things.”

Nominations for the 90’s Mighty R’OR program are now open. If you know a Middle Tennessee child who exemplifies the core characteristics of the program and goes above and beyond for others, CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

