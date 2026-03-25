Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid in close pursuit of Art Ross Trophy

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler's insight and humor appear here each Wednesday. This week compares NHL points leaders this season with the immortal Gordie Howe. In 1952-53, "Mr. Hockey" pursued Maurice "Rocket" Richard's 50-goal mark set in 1944-45. Howe missed the bullseye by only one goal in the finale of the 70-game schedule.
Take your pick: Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche or Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and you'll find contenders for Art Ross Trophy given to the NHL points leader and the Maurice Richard Trophy for the most goals at the end of the regular season.
The forwards rank in the top three, each with at least 100 points. Kucherov, a back-to-back Art Ross winner, had 95 points (29 goals, 66 assists) in 45 games from Nov. 22 to March 20, the most by any NHL player in a 45-game span during a single season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. He was also as many as 22 points back of the scoring lead earlier this season (prior to games Dec. 27). Over 20 games from Jan. 20 to March 20, Kucherov had 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists), McDavid had 30 (seven goals, 23 assists) and MacKinnon 29 (seven goals, 22 assists).
MacKinnon, Kucherov and Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield have each scored at least 40 goals, putting them in contention for the Richard Trophy with McDavid, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, and Minnesota Wild teammates Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy not far behind.
While McDavid has been acclaimed by many as the best offensive player of this generation, his counterpart from the Original Six epoch was Gordie Howe. So dominating was "Mr. Hockey" during his time in the NHL (1946-47; 1979-80) that New York Rangers right wing Aldo Guidolin once quipped, "Howe plays 'The funny kind of game.'" Then, a pause: "He doesn't let anyone touch the puck!"