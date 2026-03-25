Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid in close pursuit of Art Ross Trophy

Howe's superiority never was more apparent than in 1952-53 coming off the Detroit Red Wings running the table in the 1952 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadiens en route to the Stanley Cup, the first playoff sweep of its kind in NHL history.

"We were strong at every single position," Howe said in a 1988 interview, "and I was at the top of my game. Matching the Rocket's 50-goal record was at the head of my to-do list."

"The biggest story of that regular season (1952-53) was Howe's prodigious scoring," wrote author Roy MacSkimming in How's biography "Gordie: A Hockey Legend."

"From the opening game, Gordie operated at full speed and by February he had scored his 200th career goal."

"In our clubhouse," Red Wings general manager Jack Adams said, "the feeling was that the Big Guy could reach 50 with a little bit of luck and (left wing) Ted Lindsay setting him up."

The melodrama reached its crescendo in the 68th game of the season when the Red Wings played the Boston Bruins on March 19, 1953. Howe scored twice to get within one goal of 50 in a 6-1 victory at Detroit Olympia with two games remaining. He was held without a point in a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Black Hawks in Game No. 69 and it came down to the regular-season finale against the Canadiens in Detroit on March 22.

"That set the stage for some Howe heroics," MacSkimming wrote, "fittingly against The Rocket himself."

Wrote former Canadiens broadcaster Dick Irvin, Jr. in "The Habs: An Oral History of the Montreal Canadiens, 1940-1980":

"Rocket was passionately proud of his (50-goal) record. Meanwhile, the Detroit press was blatantly hoping Howe would first tie and then break the record on a night when Richard would be forced to watch him do it."

Despite the home crowd urging him on, Howe was in a losing battle with attrition and Montreal goalie Gerry McNeil.

"Howe had a couple of good chances," McNeil told Irvin. "And I made some big saves."

When the final buzzer sounded, the exhausted Howe was stuck at 49, having played 33 minutes in a 1-1 tie. Canadiens coach Dick Irvin slid across the ice to hail Richard, his record preserved, but it was McNeil who delivered the ultimate punchline while wrapping his arms around the grinning Richard.

"Well, 'Rock,' he's got to start at one again."

Howe did, but never reached the elusive 50-goal mark.