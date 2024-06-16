'NHL Trophy Case' series to document history of League's top awards

Premiere featuring Hart, Vezina, Lady Byng to air on NHLN, ESPN+ in U.S., SN1 in Canada

Trophy Case Tune-In Card copy
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the debut of a new documentary-style, multi-episode program, NHL Trophy Case, about the greatest silverware in sports. The program delves into unique origin stories, intricately detailed trophy designs, as well as the histories of the League’s most storied awards.

NHL Players, Alumni, hockey historians, and longtime hockey journalists provide viewers with detailed insights. The first episode airs tonight and features the Hart Memorial Trophy (most valuable player), the Vezina Trophy (most outstanding goaltender), and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship combined with elite on-ice ability).

“All of the NHL trophies are so special,” said Kevin Shea, hockey historian and bestselling author. “In so many ways, they all are unique. There’s not one that looks like another one. These ones carry on year after year, decade after decade, generation after generation, and the names are all added. So it really means a great deal to the recipients when they can look down and see that they’re on the same trophy as a Bobby Orr, a Gordie Howe, a Connor McDavid. It’s really important for us to honor them, the greats of the game from that era as we parallel them with the greats of the game today.”

The first episode of NHL Trophy Case debuts tonight, Sunday, June 16, in the U.S. on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and on NHL Network at 8:30 p.m. ET. In Canada, the episode will air on Sportsnet ONE on Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m. ET. Fans will also be able to stream the episode on the NHL’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/NHL beginning Tuesday, June 18.

The NHL Awards™ will return to Las Vegas at the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony, held for the first time inside BleauLive Theater at the 67-story luxury resort, will take place on Thursday, June 27, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and Sportsnet in the United States and Canada, respectively, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The 2024 NHL Awards™ will honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

A limited number of tickets for the ceremony are still on sale to the public, available at Ticketmaster. Fans who would like to join the celebratory evening can purchase an exclusive Fontainebleau Las Vegas room package, which includes a special room rate and two tickets to the NHL Awards™. To learn more about the room offer, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com/nhl-awards-2024/.

NHL Trophy Case is produced by Emmy-winning EP Tom Cohen, in association with NHL Productions.

*Click Here to Watch a Trailer*

TC_KEY_ART_1000x563 copy

