Training Camp Buzz: Sennecke to make preseason debut for Ducks

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce is day to day and might be available to play for the Devils in their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 10.

The defenseman, who continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula, will not be available when New Jersey plays the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) at O2 Arena in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

"He's getting better and feeling more comfortable every day (working out in New Jersey)," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "We brought his sticks over just in case but when you handle players with acute injuries like this, what you don't want is over-push them and then a soft tissue injury happens because they're not up to speed. So that's where we're balancing that with.

"I just discussed with everybody the strong possibility he could be ready by our home opener (Oct. 10). He's day to day but we know he's on the ice, he's skating, he's with our other group getting repetitions."

Pesce signed a six-year contract with the Devils on July 1 after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He sustained the injury in the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders last season, won by the Hurricanes in five games. Pesce was three weeks post-surgery when he signed with the Devils.

"We did think of bringing him over [to Prague] just to be with his teammates, understanding who they are, getting to know one another, but then just felt it better for him to stay back and actually get better reps, and working out." -- Mike G. Morreale