NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 50-41 were revealed Sunday in the fifth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

50. Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils

Hamilton, who signed a seven-year contract with the Devils on July 28, 2021, scored 22 goals last season to tie Barry Beck's single-season record (1977-78) for a defenseman in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history. Hamilton also was second on New Jersey in assists (52) and third in points (74) while averaging a Devils-high 21:46 of ice time in 82 games. The 30-year-old led NHL defensemen in game-winning goals (seven), and helped the Devils set team records for wins (52) and points (112). He scored in overtime to give New Jersey a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their best-of-7 first-round series, which the Devils would win in seven games.

"Volume shooter," NHL Network analyst Mike Johnson said. "It's a skill and it's worth getting pucks to the net from the point and be able to score goals from the blue line and Dougie Hamilton is as good as there is in the NHL at both of those things."

49. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

Morrissey was fifth in voting for the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL last season. The 28-year-old had an NHL career-high 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games, second on the Jets behind forward Kyle Connor (80 points in 82 games) and double his previous best of 37 points in 2021-22. Morrissey also led Winnipeg with an average ice time per game of 24:14. He set a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record for defensemen with an 11-game point streak (one goal, 13 assists) from Dec. 4-22; the previous mark was eight games (Toby Enstrom, 2012-13; Dustin Byfuglien, 2015-16).

"He does kind of lack the size (6-foot, 185 pounds) of some traditional defensemen that are good defensively, but he is smart," NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. "And he's got a stud of a shot too. Just hammers the puck. One of the League leaders in blocked shots for defensemen. He does a little bit of everything."