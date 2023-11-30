NHL takes part in White House Holiday Ice Rink opening

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden opened the 2023 White House Holiday Ice Rink on Wednesday with an assist from the NHL and children from the NHL and NHL Players’ Association Learn to Play program.
Biden participated in a ceremonial puck drop on the rink on the White House South Lawn with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Will Shafroth, chief executive officer of the National Park Foundation. Snoopy from the Peanuts Worldwide lined up for the face-off against Keira Rosenberg, a local 9-year-old player from the Learn to Play program.
“It’s a great time of year,” Commissioner Bettman said. “Hockey, skating, ice rinks bring people together, particularly at this time of the year and it’s an honor to have a rink at the White House, to have this gathering, to have the first lady participate, and it’s just another fun way for people to connect with the game.”
Recalling how she skated with her sisters on the frozen canals of the Delaware River when she was a child, the first lady said the outdoor rink on the South Lawn fit perfectly with the White House holiday theme of “Magic, Wonder, and Joy.”
“What’s more magical and wonderful and joyful than being on the ice rink on the South Lawn of the White House?” Biden said. “It’s so great to look out the window and to see this down here. So, I hope each of you enjoy your time here at the White House and that the memories you make will stay with you for all of your holidays to come.”