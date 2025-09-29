NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy skates, 'promising day' for Lightning goalie

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) skated Monday morning but not with the main group. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said was "a promising day for him" and that it's very likely the goalie rejoin the group Tuesday. Vasilevskiy could play one of the Lightning's final two preseason games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday and is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg won't play against the Panthers on Tuesday with each also dealing with an undisclosed injury. "But for me, not threats for later in the week." Cooper said.

Buffalo Sabres

Bowen Byram is day to day with an injury sustained in a 5-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman might skate on his own Tuesday and won't play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Mattias Samuelsson is likely week to week after the defenseman reaggravated an upper-body injury that's kept him off the ice since last Thursday. Forward Jiri Kulich (undisclosed) will return to practice Tuesday after missing two practices and preseason games. Jordan Greenway is progressing with the hope he'll start practicing sometime next week. The forward had surgery in July for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Vlasic is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained in Chicago's 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday. The defenseman left after taking a 33-second shift at the start the third period.

Anaheim Ducks

Jansen Harkins will be out eight weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Ducks announced Saturday. The 28-year-old forward was injured in Anaheim's preseason opener, a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 21. Harkins played 62 games for the Ducks last season and had six points (two goals, four assists).

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi did not practice Sunday, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said the forward is expected to be OK after he left with 4:24 remaining in the third period after taking a stick to the face from Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons during a 6-5 preseason loss Friday. Girgensons was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari was a full participant at practice Sunday after the forward missed the start of camp with a core muscle injury. Forward Joona Koppanen (lower body) also took full contact after first missing practice on Sept. 23. Penguins coach Dan Muse said forward Rutger McGroarty (upper body) remains out indefinitely.