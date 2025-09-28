NHL Status Report: Harkins out 8 weeks for Ducks with upper-body injury

Ovechkin practices with Capitals in noncontact jersey; Hoglander week to week for Canucks

Jansen Harkins

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks

Jansen Harkins will be out eight weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Ducks announced Saturday. The 28-year-old forward was injured in Anaheim's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 21. Harkins played 62 games for the Ducks last season and had six points (two goals, four assists).

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin practiced with the Capitals on Saturday for the first time since the forward sustained a lower-body injury a few minutes into the first session of training camp Sept. 18. The 40-year-old is still wearing a noncontact jersey and left the ice about two-thirds of the way through practice. He had been skating on his own earlier this week. Washington coach Spencer Carbery is hopeful Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 897 goals, will be able to play two preseason games to gear up for the start of the regular season. Carbery did not rule out Ovechkin playing Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it's more likely he could play in the Capitals' last two preseason games on Oct. 2 (Boston Bruins) and Oct. 4 (Blue Jackets). "He's got to participate in a full-contact [jersey] before [he plays]," Carbery said. "And when I said that about two games, it's not ideal, but [he has] potential to play both home games." Washington opens its regular season on Oct. 8 against Boston.

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander is out week to week for the Canucks with a lower-body injury. The forward sustained the injury in the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Vancouver opens its regular season against Calgary on Oct. 9. "It opens up a spot for someone here," assistant coach Brett McLean said Friday. "So, there's some guys that should be excited about that opportunity, but obviously we want to get 'Hoggy' back as soon as we can."

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not play in preseason games this weekend, but the goalie is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Coach Jon Cooper said Friday that Vasilevskiy is expected to practice Monday for the first time at camp and could play in one of the Lightning's final two preseason games, against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. "Unless there's any hiccups, [we] hope to see him one of those games," Cooper said.

Related Content

Barkov absence big challenge for Panthers in 3-peat bid

Fleury thrilled 'to finish where everything started' with Penguins

All of Friday's preseason goals

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

Latest News

Fleury shines, soaks up love from fans in Penguins farewell

Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

Miller ready to turn page on past, write new chapter as captain with Rangers

Kings season preview: Seek playoff run with Kopitar set to retire

Fowler signs 3-year, $18.3 million contract with Blues

Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup

NHL Status Report: Ovechkin practices with Capitals in noncontact jersey

McTavish signs 6-year contract with Ducks

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Kakko out 6 weeks for Kraken with broken hand

Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Panthers season preview: Most of lineup back for run at 3-peat

Barkov out 7-9 months for Panthers following ACL, MCL surgery

Barkov absence big challenge for Panthers in 3-peat bid

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary