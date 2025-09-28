NHL Status Report: Harkins out 8 weeks for Ducks with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks

Jansen Harkins will be out eight weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Ducks announced Saturday. The 28-year-old forward was injured in Anaheim's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 21. Harkins played 62 games for the Ducks last season and had six points (two goals, four assists).

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin practiced with the Capitals on Saturday for the first time since the forward sustained a lower-body injury a few minutes into the first session of training camp Sept. 18. The 40-year-old is still wearing a noncontact jersey and left the ice about two-thirds of the way through practice. He had been skating on his own earlier this week. Washington coach Spencer Carbery is hopeful Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 897 goals, will be able to play two preseason games to gear up for the start of the regular season. Carbery did not rule out Ovechkin playing Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it's more likely he could play in the Capitals' last two preseason games on Oct. 2 (Boston Bruins) and Oct. 4 (Blue Jackets). "He's got to participate in a full-contact [jersey] before [he plays]," Carbery said. "And when I said that about two games, it's not ideal, but [he has] potential to play both home games." Washington opens its regular season on Oct. 8 against Boston.

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander is out week to week for the Canucks with a lower-body injury. The forward sustained the injury in the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Vancouver opens its regular season against Calgary on Oct. 9. "It opens up a spot for someone here," assistant coach Brett McLean said Friday. "So, there's some guys that should be excited about that opportunity, but obviously we want to get 'Hoggy' back as soon as we can."

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not play in preseason games this weekend, but the goalie is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Coach Jon Cooper said Friday that Vasilevskiy is expected to practice Monday for the first time at camp and could play in one of the Lightning's final two preseason games, against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. "Unless there's any hiccups, [we] hope to see him one of those games," Cooper said.