NHL Status Report: Reimer signs PTO with Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

James Reimer signed a professional tryout contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday. The 37-year-old goalie was 10-10-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 24 games (21 starts) for the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres last season and has 225 wins in 15 NHL seasons. Earlier this week, Toronto announced goalie Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Blomqvist will be out a minimum of four weeks because of a lower-body injury. The goalie made 11 saves in 30:05 in a 2-1 preseason shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday but did not play in a 4-1 preseason win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. He played in 15 games with the Penguins last season and likely was going to be the No. 3 goalie behind Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs.

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch will play his first preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The forward has been dealing with a minor injury, but has been a full participant in practice since Monday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) practiced Thursday for the first time at camp. The goalie did not play in their preseason game that night but could play in a preseason game next week and is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Montreal Canadiens

David Reinbacher is expected to be out four weeks because of a broken bone in his hand. The 20-year-old defenseman, selected by Montreal with the No. 5 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, had one shot on goal in two preseason games. He missed five months last season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee sustained during a Canadiens preseason game Sept. 28, 2024. Reinbacher returned with five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 regular-season games for Laval of the American Hockey League and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 AHL playoff games to help Laval reach the conference finals.

Nashville Predators

Nicolas Hague is out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury the Predators defenseman sustained during a 5-3 preseason win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. This is Hague's first season with Nashville after he was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 30 and signed a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value). The Predators play their season opener on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.