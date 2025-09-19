NHL Status Report: Kerfoot week to week for Mammoth with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Utah Mammoth

Alex Kerfoot is week to week with a lower-body injury. It is uncertain if the forward will play in the preseason. Utah opens the regular season at the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin did not skate for the second straight day of training camp because of a lower-body injury. The forward is day to day and coach Spencer Carbury said it is not something to be concerned about.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin is day to day because of a lower-body injury. The forward left practice early on Friday and did not return because of precautionary reasons, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello could be out for the start of the season. General manager Bill Guerin said "something came up" and did not know if the forward would need surgery. The Wild open the regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Rutger McGroarty is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. General manager Kyle Dubas said they're going to be patient with the forward. Forward Robby Fabbri was invited to training camp on a professional tryout contract and forward Kevin Hayes is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Ryan Graves, coach Dan Muse said.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov is skating and making progress from a lower-body injury that's kept the goalie out since Nov. 29, but there is no timetable on when he'll rejoin the Islanders for group sessions. Pierre Engvall had offseason hip surgery and is expected to join the group in the next 2-3 weeks. The forward was helped off the ice with 3:04 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 12. He returned to the bench during overtime but did not play.

Chicago Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit is out long term after having offseason hip surgery. General manager Kyle Davidson was unsure of the timeline other than the goalie is month to month. Brossoit signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2024, but has yet to play for them. This is his third procedure since then.

New Jersey Devils

Johnathan Kovacevic is out indefinitely after the defenseman had offseason knee surgery. Stefan Noesen will miss some time coming off a procedure for a preexisting groin injury the forward reaggravated late in the summer. Goalie Jacob Markstrom did not participate in the first day of training camp on Thursday because of personal/family reasons.

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster said he hopes to shed the noncontact jersey he's been wearing in about a week. The forward is regaining strength in his elbow after sustaining an infection playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. "I think I'm right there," he said. "Trainers are doing a great job. I think by the start of the year I'll be good to go. And hopefully in a week here I'll be in a normal jersey and playing in a couple [preseason] games." Defenseman prospect Oliver Bonk is day to day because of an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

Defenseman Brandon Montour is expected to be out for two weeks after having a bursa removed from his ankle. Forward Max McCormick is out indefinitely with a hip injury and will not participate in training camp.