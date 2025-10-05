NHL Status Report: Toews practices with Jets after injury

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews practiced with the Jets on Sunday for the first time since the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. Toews “tweaked something,” according to coach Scott Arniel, and was day to day. … Cole Perfetti (lower body) was not on the ice for the start of practice; the forward did not play after the second period of a 5-4 preseason shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

New York Islanders

Jonathan Drouin practiced with the Islanders on Sunday after the forward missed the previous three because of an illness. … Calum Ritchie could miss the start of the season because of a lower-body injury; the rookie forward is expected to be out 1-2 weeks.

St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist was injured during practice Sunday and needed help leaving the ice. Blues coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update on the forward, who had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 67 games for St. Louis last season. The Blues play their season opener at home Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ryan Graves was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has four seasons remaining on a six-year contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2023. Graves had four points last season (one goal, three assists) in 61 regular-season games. ... Defenseman Owen Pickering, who was expected to challenge for the opening night roster, was sent to Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Robby Fabbri was released from his professional tryout contract.