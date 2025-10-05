NHL Status Report: Toews practices with Jets after injury

Drouin back for Islanders; Sundqvist injured at Blues skate

Toews in Jets uniform

© Darcy Finley/Winnipeg Jets

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews practiced with the Jets on Sunday for the first time since the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. Toews “tweaked something,” according to coach Scott Arniel, and was day to day. … Cole Perfetti (lower body) was not on the ice for the start of practice; the forward did not play after the second period of a 5-4 preseason shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

New York Islanders

Jonathan Drouin practiced with the Islanders on Sunday after the forward missed the previous three because of an illness. … Calum Ritchie could miss the start of the season because of a lower-body injury; the rookie forward is expected to be out 1-2 weeks.

St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist was injured during practice Sunday and needed help leaving the ice. Blues coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update on the forward, who had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 67 games for St. Louis last season. The Blues play their season opener at home Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ryan Graves was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has four seasons remaining on a six-year contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2023. Graves had four points last season (one goal, three assists) in 61 regular-season games. ... Defenseman Owen Pickering, who was expected to challenge for the opening night roster, was sent to Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Robby Fabbri was released from his professional tryout contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton is week to week for the Maple Leafs after the forward sustained a lower-body injury during a 3-1 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The timeline means he will not be available for Toronto's regular-season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Buffalo Sabres

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) and defenseman Michael Kesselring (undisclosed) are each week to week and will be reevaluated this week. Luukkonen did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and Kesselring did not play in the third period. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen's injury was not the same as the lower-body injury he dealt with earlier in training camp.

