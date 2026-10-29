Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/INJURY news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kindel returns for Penguins against Mammoth
Spurgeon week to week for Wild; Capobianco out four weeks for Stars; Hall remains sidelined for Hurricanes
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Pittsburgh Penguins
Ben Kindel returned for the Penguins against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, nine days after collapsing while aboard the Penguins team plane. On Oct. 20, the 19-year-old forward fainted due to a vasovagal episode, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain, one day after playing 18:53 in a 5-4 loss at the Mammoth. Kindel has received testing and treatment since being cleared to travel to Pittsburgh on Oct. 21 and was a full participant in the past two practices. ... Forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) played after missing a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He was at right wing on the second line with Kindel at center and left wing Egor Chinakhov, who returned from missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. "Everything is looking good (on Kindel, Malkin and Chinakhov)," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "So, expecting them in."
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon is week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman and Wild captain sustained the injury in a 3-1 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. He left the game at 4:04 of the second period after blocking back-to-back shots from Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther on a penalty kill. Spurgeon, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season, had played the past four games after missing the four prior games because of an upper-body injury. ... Brock Faber, who has been out recovering from a skull fracture sustained when he was hit in the head by a puck during a preseason game Sept. 25, has been cleared for his return to exercise and workouts. There is no timetable yet for him to play. "I think he's going to start skating in another day or so," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Then we'll go from there."
Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall is expected to miss "probably another couple games" because of an upper-body injury, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday. Hall did not play in a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after leaving the morning skate early. He had practiced on a line with Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis on Monday and was anticipating a return to the lineup after missing the previous five games because of an unrelated upper-body injury. Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Konsta Helenius will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+) because of an upper-body injury. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward is returning to Buffalo for further evaluation with one game remaining on the road trip after Thursday. Helenius took a hit from San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of a 2-0 loss Tuesday and played just three shifts in the third period. ... Forward Sam Carrick will return Thursday after missing the past four games because of a middle-body injury.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman was placed on injured reserve by the Oilers because of a neck injury and did not play in a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said the forward sustained the injury when he was hit into the boards by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund at 7:36 of the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss Monday. "We're just being extra cautious," Babcock said. "Originally when you see it, you think maybe it's a head thing and then you find out it's a neck thing and that's a real good thing for you." Hyman has one goal in six games this season. He missed six games because of an undisclosed injury sustained during Edmonton's season opener Sept. 29.
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Dallas Stars
Kyle Capobianco will be out four weeks for the Stars because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 4:47 of the third period following a collision with Timo Meier. "'Capo' will be out for a little bit here," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Thursday. "A significant chunk of time. ... I don't know right now, but I would say probably we're at the four-week point today."
Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala practiced with the Kings on Thursday for the first time since sustaining multiple fractures to his lower left leg while playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and undergoing a followup procedure in September. Fiala wore a noncontact jersey, and the forward is week to week, coach Peter Laviolette said. "Anytime you see Kevin, he's always got a smile on his face," forward Alex Laferriere said. "He's such a good, energetic person in the locker room too. So I think he just gives us a really good bolt of energy, and seeing him out there flying around is good."
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will return against the Kings on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; ABTV, TSN5, RDSI) after the defenseman missed four games because of an upper-body injury. Chabot missed the third period of a 3-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 17, and the Senators went 2-2-0 during his absence. Ottawa's captain has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games. ... Warren Foegele will be out for an extended period because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained on a knee-on-knee hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on Tuesday. Foegele has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games.
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