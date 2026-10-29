NHL Status Report: Kindel returns for Penguins against Mammoth

Minnesota Wild

Jared Spurgeon is week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman and Wild captain sustained the injury in a 3-1 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. He left the game at 4:04 of the second period after blocking back-to-back shots from Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther on a penalty kill. Spurgeon, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season, had played the past four games after missing the four prior games because of an upper-body injury. ... Brock Faber, who has been out recovering from a skull fracture sustained when he was hit in the head by a puck during a preseason game Sept. 25, has been cleared for his return to exercise and workouts. There is no timetable yet for him to play. "I think he's going to start skating in another day or so," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Then we'll go from there."