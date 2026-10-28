Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hart injured in morning skate for Golden Knights
Hall still out for Hurricanes; Toropchenko back for Blues; Thompson likely to play for Capitals on Wednesday
© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images
Vegas Golden Knights
Carter Hart was injured during the Golden Knights' morning skate on Tuesday and did not play against the Ottawa Senators. The goalie fell before limping off the ice. Coach Ryan Craig said Hart was being evaluated. Adin Hill started for Vegas. Hart is 4-3-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in eight games this season. "(Hart is) in good hands," Vegas coach Ryan Craig said. "We got a plan here moving forward either way. We'll be ready for tonight."
Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall (upper body) did not play for the Hurricanes against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The forward was activated from injured reserve by the Hurricanes on Monday and practiced for the first time since being injured in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 13. He has been considered week to week. Hall, who skated on a line with forwards Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis on Monday, left the morning skate early Tuesday. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. Hall had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Carolina win the Cup last season.
St. Louis Blues
Alexey Toropchenko returned for the Blues against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The forward sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of their season opener and has missed the past 10 games. "Very excited, very excited," Toropchenko said. "I've been working hard to get as fast as I can back on the ice. I was working hard on my shoulder and it feels good and I'm just ready to go. More than 100 percent." Toropochenko practiced on the fourth line with Pius Suter and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki. "What he adds to our group is a couple areas that are sorely lacking when he was out of the lineup, which is physicality on the forecheck and speed," coach Jim Montgomerty said.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Cam York, who had missed eight games for the Flyers because of an upper-body injury, was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and played against the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to miss at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman played 14:34 and had a team-high three hits in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, his first game back after missing nine with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 3. Coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Ristolainen aggravated the previous injury Saturday. "He really got it in an awkward spot and it reaggravated it," Tocchet said. "It's a bad luck kind of injury." Ristolainen has one goal in four games this season. … Forward Jacob Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson (lower body) is probable to return for the Capitals against the Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+). The goalie participated in a full practice again Tuesday after returning to practice Monday. Thompson missed a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. "Good sign," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "... (We'll) see how he came out of practice and we'll make a game plan for tomorrow."… Jakob Chychrun (maintenance) returned to practice and is expected to play Wednesday.
Edmonton Oilers
Mattias Ekholm will return for the Oilers against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime) after missing two games with a concussion. The defenseman sustained the injury in the third period of a 6-5 shootout win against the Hurricanes on Thursday. Ekholm was driven into the corner boards by William Carrier eight seconds into the third period and hit his head on the ice on the way down. He needed help getting off the ice and did not return. "I've never had a concussion in my career so far," Ekholm said Tuesday. "It was scary at first, my legs kind of gave out and I couldn't really get up to sit on my knees. But as soon as I got down the tunnel, it was like somebody flipped the light switch on and I was back to normal. I had no headache, no symptoms, no nothing. Obviously when you get hit like that, you have to go through the protocol and all that." Ekholm has three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games. ... Jason Dickinson could also return Wednesday. The forward has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. Dickinson has one assist in three games.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Ben Kindel returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a medical episode on the Penguins' team plane Oct. 20. He missed the past two games and skated on a line with Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Egor Chinakhov (lower body), who each missed Pittsburgh's most recent game, a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Elmer Soderblom did not practice Tuesday and is day to day with an upper-body injury. The Penguins host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev (upper body) practiced fully with the Maple Leafs in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate prior to their 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. It was the defenseman's first full practice with teammates since he was injured in the first period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10. "It's great to see him with the team," coach Jim Hiller said. "There's always the progression and he's out there by himself. He hits the ice, he's by himself, OK, that's a good step. Now you get him out in a (noncontact) jersey with his teammates. That's the next step, so we kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up and hopefully we can see him sooner rather than later." Tanev has one assist in six games this season.
Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann (lower body) will be out 10 weeks and has been placed on injured reserve, the Kraken announced Sunday. The forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Mammoth on Thursday and missed a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. McCann has eight points (three goals, five assists) and is plus-5 in 11 games this season. Seattle recalled forward Jani Nyman from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Saturday. The Kraken host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO).
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