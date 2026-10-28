NHL Status Report: Hart injured in morning skate for Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm will return for the Oilers against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime) after missing two games with a concussion. The defenseman sustained the injury in the third period of a 6-5 shootout win against the Hurricanes on Thursday. Ekholm was driven into the corner boards by William Carrier eight seconds into the third period and hit his head on the ice on the way down. He needed help getting off the ice and did not return. "I've never had a concussion in my career so far," Ekholm said Tuesday. "It was scary at first, my legs kind of gave out and I couldn't really get up to sit on my knees. But as soon as I got down the tunnel, it was like somebody flipped the light switch on and I was back to normal. I had no headache, no symptoms, no nothing. Obviously when you get hit like that, you have to go through the protocol and all that." Ekholm has three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games. ... Jason Dickinson could also return Wednesday. The forward has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. Dickinson has one assist in three games.