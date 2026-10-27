NHL Monday Night Hockey to broadcast live games in European prime time

A total of 11 games featuring 16 different NHL clubs will be presented over the course of the 2026-27 regular season, providing a recurring, primetime Monday-evening appointment-viewing destination for fans across Europe. NHL Monday Night Hockey complements the already established NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday presented by Fastenal European primetime games and creates a unique weekday matinee experience for fans in North America. The inaugural season will showcase many of the League's biggest stars, including Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Leo Carlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, Martin Necas, William Nylander, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, Juraj Slafkovsky and Linus Ullmark.

"NHL Monday Night Hockey was created to provide international fans the opportunity to watch live NHL hockey and the world’s best players compete in a weeknight primetime broadcast window," said Julie Yufe, NHL Executive Vice President and Managing Director, International. “It’s an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide fans access to our great game and continue to grow the game of ice hockey across key European markets."

Participating international media partners include NovaAction in Czechia; STAR in Finland; Sky Sport in Germany; Dajto in Slovakia; TV6 in Sweden; MySports in Switzerland; and Premier Sport and ITV in the United Kingdom. The broadcast schedule for each market is available here.

Highlights from the NHL Monday Night Hockey 2026-27 schedule include:

• Nov. 30 – Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators

NHL Monday Night Hockey debuts with a matchup featuring some of Europe's biggest NHL stars, including Ottawa’s Tim Stützle, Fabian Zetterlund, and goaltender Linus Ullmark, as well as Nashville’s Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Adam Edstrom, Nils Hoglander and netminder Juuse Saros.

• Dec. 7 – Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders

The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Colorado Avalanche, led by last season’s NHL goal-scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon and featuring the international talents of the likes of captain Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen, visit the New York Islanders and 2025-26 Rookie of the Year Matthew Schaefer, whose teammates include European luminaries Matias Maccelli, Ondrej Palat, Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman, Ilya Sorokin and Victor Eklund.

• Dec. 14 – Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

Ottawa’s final game before departing for Düsseldorf for the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany (Dec. 18 and 20) sees the Senators welcome the Buffalo Sabres, led by Swedish captain Rasmus Dahlin. Buffalo’s lineup also showcases a distinctly European contingent, including Noah Östlund, Jiří Kulich, Konsta Helenius, and Finnish netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

• Dec. 21 – Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs

One of the season’s marquee matchups sees William Nylander, Sergei Bobrovsky, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and the Toronto Maple Leafs play host to Alex Ovechkin, Timothy Liljegren, Martin Fehérváry, and the Washington Capitals in a clash featuring some of the NHL’s top international talent.

• Dec. 28 – Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

A December clash in St. Paul, Minnesota between the Wild, featuring names like Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Olli Maatta, Jonas Brodin, Nico Sturm and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, and the 2026 Stanley Cup Finalist Vegas Golden Knights, among whose leaders are Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Andersson and William Karlsson. (This game broadcast will not be available on ITV in the United Kingdom).

• Jan. 18 – Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens, who defeated Buffalo in seven games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the Eastern Conference Final with the help of key cogs such as Juraj Slafkovsky and netminder Jakub Dobes. (This game broadcast will not be available on ITV in the United Kingdom).

• Feb. 1 – New York Islanders at Florida Panthers

The Islanders visit 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, tangling with the likes of Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and key European-born teammates Gustav Forsling, Lars Eller, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Sandis Vilmanis, Uvis Balinskis, Radko Gudas, Niko Mikkola and goaltending tandem Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid.

• Feb. 15 – Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

Leo Carlsson leads the Anaheim Ducks, alongside Mikael Granlund and goaltenders Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso, into Boston to battle the Marco Sturm-coached Bruins and offensive pacesetter David Pastrnak, who is supported by the likes of JJ Peterka, Elias Lindholm, Hampus Lindholm and Pavel Zacha.

• Feb. 22 – Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers, featuring Rasmus Ristolainen, David Jiricek and goaltender Dan Vladar host Montreal featuring Finland’s Oliver Kapanen and France’s Alexandre Texier.

• Mar. 15 – Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals

The Capitals host captain Victor Hedman, Pontus Holmberg, Nikita Kucherov, Zemgus Girgensons, Erik Cernak, J.J. Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

• Apr. 5 – Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers travel to Raleigh to take on the defending Stanley Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes and top offensive force Sebastian Aho, along with such talents as Nikolaj Ehlers and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, in the NHL Monday Night Hockey season finale April 5.

NHL Monday Night Hockey continues the excitement of the League's ongoing commitment internationally, highlighted this season by two upcoming games at Helsinki’s Veikkaus Arena, as part of the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland, on November 12 and 14 between the Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken, and the return of games to Germany with the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany, featuring two matches at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf between the Senators and Chicago Blackhawks on December 18 and 20.

As part of the NHL’s commitment to super serve hockey fans around the world, the League delivers content via digital and social channels in eight languages. NHL.com in English, Czech, Finnish, French, German, Slovak, Swedish and Spanish offer daily game summaries, video highlights, player interviews and feature stories. Visits to NHL.com European websites over the course of the 2025-26 season were up 47% compared to the previous season.

NHL Social drives fan engagement on Instagram in English via @nhl, @nhleurope and @nhlaus and in French (@lnh\_fr), German (@NHLde), Swiss German (@NHLSchweiz), Swedish (@NHLSverige), Czech (@NHLCesko), Slovak (@NHLSlovensko) and Finnish (@NHLSuomi). On X, NHL content is shared in English (@nhl), French (@LNH\_FR), German (@NHLde), Czech (@NHLcz), Finnish (@NHL\_fi), Swedish (@NHLsv), Slovak (@NHLsvk) and Spanish (@nhlespanol). WhatsApp Channels are available in English (@NHL), German (@NHLDeutschland), Czech (@NHLCesko), Spanish (@NHLEspanol) and Finnish (@NHLSuomi). Hockey fans can find TikTok content via @NHL, @nhleurope, @nhldeutschland and @nhlaus and Facebook content via @NHL and @LNH. On YouTube, video is available on the @nhl channel, while European-tailored video content is produced on @nhleurope.