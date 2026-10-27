Doughty has three points, Kings continue strong road trip with win against Rangers

James Reimer made his first start after signing a one-year contract with the Rangers on Sunday. But the 38-year-old goalie allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period and was replaced by Dylan Garand to start the second.

Garand, appearing in his ninth consecutive game, made 15 saves. Adam Fox scored his first goal of the season in his 500th NHL game. Tye Kartye had a goal and an assist.

"For 'Reims' to come in the way he has in short order and go into a game like this, it's not an easy challenge, it's a tough challenge," Sullivan said. "I just felt like the way the game is going, maybe 'Reims' needs a little bit more preparation before we put him in that circumstance. I put him in a tough spot and that's on me."

Ward, playing in his first game of the season, gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the first period. He got behind the Rangers' defense, took a pass in stride from Doughty and beat Reimer on a breakaway.

"It was just a great breakout by (Trevor Moore) and Drew," Ward said. "I just tried to get my feet moving up ice and Drew made a great pass, but it just starts from a good D-zone breakout."

Brandt Clarke cashed in on a delayed penalty at 4:52, scoring from the left post to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Joel Armia started the play when he put a sharp-angle centering pass cross-crease, which was deflected in by Clarke after a quick touch in front by Scott Laughton.

"The reason we were behind is because we weren't playing our style," Rangers forward J.T. Miller said. "We weren't playing Rangers' hockey and that has been the case lately. It's an issue we need to fix."

Miller had the puck go in off his right skate at 13:01 to cut Los Angeles' lead to 2-1, but Doughty scored on a one-timer from the point at 17:32 to extend the lead to 3-1.

"We responded with a goal and that's what we've got to do," Doughty said. "If we give up a goal, we can't deflate, we need to go and get the next one. That's what the best teams I've ever played against, or on, do. If we can learn that, we'll go far."

The Kings built on it early in the second period.

Panarin greeted Garand with a power-play goal on a seeing-eye shot from the left face-off circle to give the Kings a 4-1 lead 90 seconds into the second period.