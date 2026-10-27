NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks open homestand against Sabres

Helle's Bells

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck will make his season debut and start his first game for the New Jersey Devils against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN). The 33-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23. New Jersey (7-4-0) has won three in a row and Arseny Gritsyuk can become the fourth Devils player in 25 years to have a six-game goal streak and the first since Dawson Mercer -- sent to Winnipeg in the five-player deal with two NHL Draft picks -- who had an eight-game run in 2022-23. The Stars (7-3-1) have won five in a row and Jason Robertson has multiple points in each of his past four games. The forward can set a new NHL career high of five and be the first Stars skater with five straight multipoint games since the franchise relocated to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. Dino Ciccarelli and Brian Bellows each had a six-game run for the Minnesota North Stars in 1986-87.