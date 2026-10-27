NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks open homestand against Sabres

Bruins visit Hurricanes in East showdown; Wild, Mammoth face off in Utah; Hellebuyck to make season debut for Devils after trade

Celebrini SJS Samuelsson BUF on tap 10-27-26

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including two televised nationally in the United States. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Big Mack attack

Macklin Celebrini can become the first skater for the San Jose Sharks with a five-game, season-opening point streak at home since 2013-14, joining Patrick Marleau, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl (five games each). The Sharks (6-5-1) open a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360) after going 3-2-1 on a six-game road trip. The Sabres (4-4-3) have won four consecutive games in San Jose since Feb. 18, 2023. Another win would give them their second five-game road winning streak against an opponent in the past 10 years (Detroit Red Wings from 2017-20).

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

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NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

You're the tops

Two of the best in the Eastern Conference will face off when the Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360). The Bruins (9-2-1) arrive on a 7-0-1 run, seek their first nine-game point streak since 2023-24 (10 and nine games) and own the top points percentage (.792) and goal-differential (plus-22) -- their best mark after 12 games in that category through 12 games in more than 40 years. The Hurricanes (9-2-2) have the best record after 12 games by a reigning Stanley Cup champion since the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023-24 (11-1-1). Carolina is fourth in scoring (3.92 goals per game) and Boston is third (4.00). Bruins forward David Pastrnak can move into sole possession of third place on the Boston's all-time goals list. His 427 goals are tied with Patrice Bergeron. In second is Phil Esposito with 459 and the leader is Johnny Bucyk with 545.

Central clash

Kirill Kaprizov is four points from 500 in the NHL, has scored an NHL-high 13 goals this season and is three from Mario Lemieux's League record (16 in 1988 and '92) for goals in a single October. The forward and the Minnesota Wild (8-3-2) visit the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16) for a game between the top two teams in the Central Division. Though the Mammoth (8-4-0) have allowed 3.60 goals per game on home ice (28th), they're 4-1-0 at home and lead the Western Conference in wins (33) since Jan. 1.

MIN@SEA: Kaprizov scores on breakaway just 26 seconds into the game

Helle's Bells

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck will make his season debut and start his first game for the New Jersey Devils against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN). The 33-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23. New Jersey (7-4-0) has won three in a row and Arseny Gritsyuk can become the fourth Devils player in 25 years to have a six-game goal streak and the first since Dawson Mercer -- sent to Winnipeg in the five-player deal with two NHL Draft picks -- who had an eight-game run in 2022-23. The Stars (7-3-1) have won five in a row and Jason Robertson has multiple points in each of his past four games. The forward can set a new NHL career high of five and be the first Stars skater with five straight multipoint games since the franchise relocated to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. Dino Ciccarelli and Brian Bellows each had a six-game run for the Minnesota North Stars in 1986-87.

Fantasy spin on Hellebuyck trade to Devils

Matt's it

Matthew Schaefer, 19, can become the third teenage defenseman in the past 40 years to score a goal in three consecutive games when the New York Islanders (5-4-2) visit the Nashville Predators (4-3-4) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, SN+). Mikhail Sergachev did it with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18 and Cam Fowler for the Anaheim Ducks in 2010-11. Predators forward Steven Stamkos needs one power-play goal to tie Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history (246) and two to tie Luc Robitaille (247) for fifth.

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The schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP, SNP

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET; ABTV, CHSN

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, TSN2, RDS

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, SN+

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN

Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Minnesota Wild at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SNP

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

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