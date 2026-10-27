Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hall activated by Hurricanes, could play Tuesday
Thompson returns to practice with Capitals; Ristolainen expected to be out at least two weeks for Flyers
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall was activated from injured reserve by the Hurricanes on Monday and could return from an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360). The forward practiced Monday for the first time since being injured in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 13 and was considered week to week. Carolina is back home after a five-game road trip (3-1-1). "I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," said Hall, who skated on a line with forwards Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. "But yeah, I feel good. Would have loved to have been on the trip, but a little break for me." Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Carolina win the Cup last season. ... The Hurricanes assigned forward Skyler Brind'Amour to Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson (lower body) returned to practice with the Capitals on Monday after their No. 1 goalie missed a 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres on Saturday. Coach Spencer Carbery called it a good step for Thompson, who participated in the first 40 minutes of a nearly hour-long practice, but it’s not yet known whether he’ll be ready to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+). “I know that they scripted out what he was going to do today,” Carbery said. “So, we’ll see how he felt after that and we’ll see for tomorrow.” … Jakob Chychrun (maintenance) did not practice, but Carbery had no concerns about the defenseman's availability Wednesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev (upper body) practiced fully with the Maple Leafs in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate prior to their 5-2 loss to the Flames on Monday. It was the defenseman’s first full practice with teammates since he was injured in the first period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10. “It’s great to see him with the team,” coach Jim Hiller said. “There’s always the progression and he’s out there by himself. He hits the ice, he’s by himself, OK, that’s a good step. Now you get him out in a (noncontact) jersey with his teammates. That’s the next step, so we kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up and hopefully we can see him sooner rather than later.” Tanev has one assist in six games this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Cam York, who has missed eight games because of an upper-body injury, was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP, SNP). ... Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to miss at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman played 14:34 and had a team-high three hits in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, his first game back after missing nine with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 3. Coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Ristolainen aggravated the previous injury Saturday. "He really got it in an awkward spot and it reaggravated it," Tocchet said. "It's a bad luck kind of injury." Ristolainen has one goal in four games this season. … Forward Jacob Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann (lower body) will be out 10 weeks and has been placed on injured reserve, the Kraken announced Sunday. The forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday and missed a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. McCann has eight points (three goals, five assists) and is plus-5 in 11 games this season. Seattle recalled forward Jani Nyman from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Saturday. The Kraken host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (illness), Egor Chinakhov (lower body), Justin Brazeau (lower body) and Samuel Girard (lower body) practiced with the Penguins on Sunday, one day after each was unavailable for a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. Malkin had participated in an optional morning skate Saturday but the forward did not play. Chinakhov, a forward, has missed Pittsburgh's past two games. Brazeau wore a regular jersey Saturday morning, but the forward has yet to play this season after he was injured during a preseason game Sept. 21. Girard was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The defenseman has missed the past three games. “All the guys that were out with the bigger group today were all full contact,” coach Dan Muse said. “No status update other than it's another step for those guys." The Penguins don't play again until Thursday, when they host the Mammoth.
Utah Mammoth
John Marino (upper body) is week to week after initially being listed as day to day, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said before their 5-4 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Oct. 19. Marino has five points (two goals, three assists) and is plus-5 in nine games while averaging 20:23 of ice time. Utah hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.