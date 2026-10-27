NHL Status Report: Hall activated by Hurricanes, could play Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev (upper body) practiced fully with the Maple Leafs in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate prior to their 5-2 loss to the Flames on Monday. It was the defenseman’s first full practice with teammates since he was injured in the first period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10. “It’s great to see him with the team,” coach Jim Hiller said. “There’s always the progression and he’s out there by himself. He hits the ice, he’s by himself, OK, that’s a good step. Now you get him out in a (noncontact) jersey with his teammates. That’s the next step, so we kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up and hopefully we can see him sooner rather than later.” Tanev has one assist in six games this season.