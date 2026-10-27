Kochetkov just thinking 'about hockey' during perfect start for Hurricanes

Overcoming the injury has given Kochetkov a new appreciation for the game and he's made the most of his seven starts this season. The 27-year-old has a 1.70 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He made 24 saves in a 4-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL.

"I'm happy for him, it's hard to come back after missing that many games," Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield said. "He's a workhorse, he puts in a lot of work, and I know he wants it. I played with him with the Chicago Wolves (in the American Hockey League) five or six years ago, so I've seen firsthand how he's developed and the way he takes care of his body.

"Injuries are going to happen. It's the way you bounce back from that and the way he's done it so far, credit to him because he had put in the work."

Selected by Carolina in the second round (No. 36) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov's NHL career was progressing steadily prior to his injury. He was 27-16-3 in 47 games (all starts) with a 2.60 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 2024-25, and 1-1 in four Stanley Cup Playoff games (two starts) with a 3.60 GAA and .855 save percentage.

Kuchetkov was 6-2-0 with a 2.33 GAA, .899 save percentage and one shutout in nine games (eight starts) last season. He's sharing the net with Brandon Bussi this season.

"I changed my mindset," Kuchetkov said. "I changed my routine and how I feel. I changed a lot this season. It's probably more inside (mentally) and not outside how I get ready for games and how I try to get ready for practice and things like that. It's been a good change."

Last season, Kochetkov was expected to share the net with Frederik Andersen, but a nagging hip problem flared up to the point where he had to miss the first month. He made his season debut Nov. 4 and stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 3-0 win at the New York Rangers.

Unfortunately for Kochekov, the injury continued to bother him and he eventually had surgery. He was declared out for the season Dec. 29, which opened the door for Bussi.

"Any goalie, or player, whatever, if you're not feeling 100 percent, it's hard to feel good about what you're doing and then maybe you compensate and you're just not yourself," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "When you can feel good, you play good and I think he's definitely done that."