Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout

It was the first NHL start and second NHL game for Postava. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut last Thursday, stopping seven of eight shots after he replaced John Gibson to begin the third period of a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s amazing, I feel like a kid. I watched all those NHL games when I was young and I didn’t expect to one day be in the net and win the game. Now I’m just so happy,” Postava said. “I just wanted to enjoy the game and try to help the guys and make some saves.

“That was the only mentality that I had.”

With Postava pulled for the extra attacker, Dylan Larkin tied it 3-3 at 18:34 of the third period. He collected a pass off his skates from Lucas Raymond, kicked the puck up to his stick and slipped it between Tristan Jarry’s pads.

Postava then stopped Evan Bouchard's wrist shot from the slot with nine seconds remaining in overtime to keep the game tied.