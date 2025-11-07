Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Zuccarello could make season debut for Wild
Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot; Hurricanes place Gostisbehere on injured reserve
© Derek Cain/Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello could make his season debut for the Wild against the New York Islanders on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN). The forward began skating on his own last week after the team announced on Sept. 18 that he would be out 7-8 weeks with a lower-body injury. He took part in the morning skate prior to the Wild's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. "He's not going to go tonight, but we'll see tomorrow," coach John Hynes said. "It's day to day."
Pittsburgh Penguins
Filip Hallander will miss a minimum of three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. The forward, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season, last played in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Hallander will rehab with the team and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center staff. "I feel awful, you know?" Penguins coach Dan Muse said Friday. "Filip is off to a really good start here. ... I think we're all very thankful and grateful that the medical staff here was able to figure this out as quickly as they did. And now they can start to do everything they need to just get him back on track and take care of him. But this goes beyond hockey. It's about the person and I'm just happy that they know it now and they can start to work on things."
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton was still being evaluated on Friday for a lower-body injury the defenseman sustained in a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Hamilton left early in the second period and did not return. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 14 games for the Devils this season. New Jersey is also without defenseman Brett Pesce, who has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, "Guys are going to get more minutes. Guys are going to get opportunities in general," Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said.
Carolina Hurricanes
Shayne Gostisbehere was placed on injured reserve on Friday, retroactive to Oct. 28. The defenseman had missed three games with a lower-body injury before returning on Oct. 28 in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He left after the first period of that game, however, and did not return. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said following that game that Gostisbehere's injury was to his midsection, and he has missed the past four games since.
New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck (upper-body injury) traveled with the Rangers for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS), but will miss his 13th consecutive game. The center, who is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve, has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. Trocheck was injured in the Rangers' second game of the season, a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Before this injury, he had not missed a game in three seasons with the Rangers. After playing in Detroit, the Rangers will host the New York Islanders on Saturday. Urho Vaakanainen, a defenseman, is out with a lower-body injury. Jaroslav Chmelar, a forward, will make his NHL debut against Detroit.
San Jose Sharks
Michael Misa is expected to miss his second straight game when the Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3). The forward did not play in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday after leaving the morning skate early with a lower-body injury. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games and was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.