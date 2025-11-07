NHL Status Report: Zuccarello could make season debut for Wild

Pittsburgh Penguins

Filip Hallander will miss a minimum of three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. The forward, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season, last played in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Hallander will rehab with the team and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center staff. "I feel awful, you know?" Penguins coach Dan Muse said Friday. "Filip is off to a really good start here. ... I think we're all very thankful and grateful that the medical staff here was able to figure this out as quickly as they did. And now they can start to do everything they need to just get him back on track and take care of him. But this goes beyond hockey. It's about the person and I'm just happy that they know it now and they can start to work on things."