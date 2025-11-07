NHL On Tap: Schaefer, Islanders host Wild

There are four games on the schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Schaefer starting strong

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, is living up to the hype entering the New York Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN). The 18-year-old defenseman has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his first 13 NHL games. He's tied for the rookie goal-scoring lead with two forwards, Ben Kindel of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Oliver Kapanen of the Montreal Canadiens. For the rookie points lead, he’s one point behind Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov, who has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 14 games.

Kane returning?

Patrick Kane could return for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The 36-year-old forward has missed nine games because of an upper-body injury. He needs six goals for 500 in his NHL career and 27 points for 1,375, which would pass Mike Modano for first in NHL history among players born in the United States. Kane, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 in the 2007 NHL Draft, will be just one of the No. 1 picks on display Friday.

Bedard streaking

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak entering the Chicago Blackhawks' game at the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN). The 20-year-old needs four points to reach 150 for his career. At 20 years, 113 days, he can become the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach the milestone, passing Eddie Olczyk, who did it at age 20 years, 127 days on Dec. 21, 1986.