NHL On Tap: Schaefer, Islanders host Wild

Bedard can add to point streak; Celebrini looks to stay among NHL scoring leaders

Schaefer_Islanders_moving-puck

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Schaefer starting strong

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, is living up to the hype entering the New York Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN). The 18-year-old defenseman has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his first 13 NHL games. He's tied for the rookie goal-scoring lead with two forwards, Ben Kindel of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Oliver Kapanen of the Montreal Canadiens. For the rookie points lead, he’s one point behind Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov, who has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 14 games.

Kane returning?

Patrick Kane could return for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The 36-year-old forward has missed nine games because of an upper-body injury. He needs six goals for 500 in his NHL career and 27 points for 1,375, which would pass Mike Modano for first in NHL history among players born in the United States. Kane, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 in the 2007 NHL Draft, will be just one of the No. 1 picks on display Friday.

Bedard streaking

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak entering the Chicago Blackhawks' game at the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN). The 20-year-old needs four points to reach 150 for his career. At 20 years, 113 days, he can become the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach the milestone, passing Eddie Olczyk, who did it at age 20 years, 127 days on Dec. 21, 1986.

Celebrini leading League

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, is tied for the NHL scoring lead entering the San Jose Sharks' game against the Winnipeg Jets (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3). The 19-year-old forward has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 14 games, tying him with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (four goals, 17 assists in 15 games) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (eight goals, 13 assists in 13 games). Celebrini can become the fastest player in Sharks history with five three-point games in a season; Joe Thornton had five in 23 games in 2006-07. San Jose is 3-0-1 in its past four.

Jets still flying high

The Jets, the No. 1 team in the NHL last season, are three points behind the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the NHL, Western Conference and Central Division. Center Mark Scheifele is one point off the NHL scoring lead with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 13 games. Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning winner of the Hart (most valuable player) and Vezina (best goalie) trophies, is 6-4-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 10 games.

The schedule

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN)
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN)
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

Kane practices with Red Wings, ‘itching’ to return, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NHL Draft Class

Super 16: Makar of Avalanche, Bobrovsky of Panthers among potential future of Hall of Famers

Latest News

Decker elevated teammates, opponents on way to Hall of Fame, Stafford says

Decker's competitive nature drove her to Olympic gold, Hall of Fame

NHL employees to march in New York Veterans Day Parade

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lightning score 4 in 3rd, surge past Golden Knights

Marchand scores 2 more, Panthers pull away from Kings

Ducks score 7 again, hold off Stars for 5th straight win

World Series champion Dodgers visit Kings with trophy

McKenna says Penn State games vs. Michigan State this weekend will be ‘heavyweight battle’

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect

CHL notebook: Top defensemen this season

Cates' go-ahead goal propels Flyers past Predators

Walker, Blake each has 2 points, Hurricanes edge Wild

Crosby scores twice on power play, Penguins recover for win against Capitals

Devils tie it late in 3rd, edge Canadiens in OT

Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres