NHL Status Report: Teravainen questionable for Blackhawks against Ducks

Cooley injured in Mammoth loss; Norris ‘progressing,’ nearing return for Sabres

Teravainen CHI

By NHL.com
Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen has an undisclosed injury and is questionable to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Blackhawks forward did not practice Saturday after he scored and played 20:47 in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. Teravainen has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this season.

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley sustained an apparent lower-body injury at 6:17 of the third period in the Mammoth’s 1-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in a knee-on-knee collision with Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko, who was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct. Utah coach Andre Tourigny did not have an update after the game on Cooley, who leads his team with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 26 games. Utah visits the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA).

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is "progressing" but did not play in a 3-2 shootout win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The forward has missed the past 24 games since being injured in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9. "We'll put him in the day-to-day category right now," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said before a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body) was injured in the Maple Leafs’ 7-2 victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The defenseman took his last shift at 4:12 of the third. “I’m hoping he’s fine,” coach Craig Berube said after the game. “I don’t know yet, but we’ll evaluate him [Sunday]. I think he’ll be OK, but we’ll see.” Toronto visits the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS).

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak (undisclosed) missed his second straight game for the Bruins on Saturday, a 3-2 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings, but the forward not expected to be out long term, coach Marco Sturm said. Pastrnak leads Boston with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games this season. ... Defenseman Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and defenseman Michael Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. Jokiharju had an assist in 20:51 of ice time in a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday.

Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk (lower body) did not play for the Jets in their 5-2 win at Nashville on Saturday. The defenseman, who is day to day, took part in the morning skate on Wednesday but did not play in a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals. Pionk was injured in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Nov. 23.

