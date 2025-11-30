NHL Status Report: Teravainen questionable for Blackhawks against Ducks

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak (undisclosed) missed his second straight game for the Bruins on Saturday, a 3-2 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings, but the forward not expected to be out long term, coach Marco Sturm said. Pastrnak leads Boston with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games this season. ... Defenseman Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and defenseman Michael Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. Jokiharju had an assist in 20:51 of ice time in a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday.