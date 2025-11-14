Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Woll could make season debut for Maple Leafs on Saturday
Hughes game-time decision for Canucks; Rossi out week to week for Wild
© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll was activated to the roster and could make his season debut for the Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). The goalie had been with Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment since last week after leaving the team in training camp due to a personal matter. Goalie Anthony Stolarz remains day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play. He allowed three goals on 11 shots before leaving after the first period on Tuesday.… Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 11, because of a lower-body injury and could miss a week. The center was injured in a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday but coach Craig Berube said the injury did not occur when Matthews was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 of the second period, even though he exited the game 30 seconds later. Forward Easton Cowan was also recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Friday. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes will be a game-time decision for the Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN). The defenseman participated in the morning skate after not practicing Thursday. Hughes left at 9:09 of the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm after taking a hooking penalty but later returned. Hughes has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 14 games this season. … Thatcher Demko is also not expected to play after the goalie sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday. He started after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend but left after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period.
Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi will be out week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury. The forward did not have a point in 17:59 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games this season. The Wild host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+). "Something that was bothering him a little bit and started to get a little bit worse and now he's out," Minnesota coach John Hynes said Friday.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman is expected to make his season debut at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW). The forward has not played since dislocating his wrist last season during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. "Definitely sometime this week. Maybe [Thursday] if we're really lucky, but definitely by Saturday," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Victor Hedman returned to practice Friday and could return against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS). The defenseman did not play in a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. Forwards Brandon Hagel, Pontus Holmberg and Dominic James did not practice Friday. Hagel left a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury after a hit from Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy in the first period. Holmberg and James did not play due to undisclosed injuries. ... Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play Saturday. The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after leaving a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8. ... Forward Nick Paul (upper body), who hasn't played this season, is nearing a return and could play next week.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner will be out long term for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. The forward left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and did not play in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Jenner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. "Obviously Boone is a huge part of our group, our identity, all those things he drives, our work ethic, no question," coach Dean Evason said Thursday. "But we have other guys that do that as well, and we expect everybody to do that and lead as he has and does on a consistent basis. Will we miss him? Sure. No question. When you have a guy like that come out of your lineup and you need people to step up, and we have no doubt that people will."
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson is out week to week for the Golden Knights because of a lower-body injury and did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The forward left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. He had an assist in the game. Karlsson has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 14 games this season. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Karlsson also would not travel on their two-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild this weekend.
Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn could make his season debut for the Stars next week. The captain has not played this season because of a punctured lung, but has been skating. "He's had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said prior to their 7-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. "All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction."
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin is week to week for the Avalanche because of a lower-body injury, although it is "nothing too serious," coach Jared Bednar said prior to a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The forward left a 4-1 win against the Ducks on Tuesday at 4:13 of the third period. Defenseman Samuel Girard returned and had an assist in 16:54 of ice time against the Sabres after missing 15 games with a upper-body injury.