NHL Status Report: Woll could make season debut for Maple Leafs on Saturday

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll was activated to the roster and could make his season debut for the Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). The goalie had been with Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment since last week after leaving the team in training camp due to a personal matter. Goalie Anthony Stolarz remains day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play. He allowed three goals on 11 shots before leaving after the first period on Tuesday.… Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 11, because of a lower-body injury and could miss a week. The center was injured in a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday but coach Craig Berube said the injury did not occur when Matthews was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 of the second period, even though he exited the game 30 seconds later. Forward Easton Cowan was also recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Friday. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season.