NHL Status Report: Kakko likely to make season debut for Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev will return from an upper-body injury for the Maple Leafs against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SNW, SNO, CBC). The defenseman has not played since Oct. 21, having missed the past four games. "It went well today, so we'll see how tomorrow goes," Tanev said after practicing Thursday. ... William Nylander will not play. The forward took part in the morning skate but stayed on the ice for extra work. It will be the third game in four that he's missed because of the injury, which Nylander said occurred when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker on Oct. 24. ... Forward Scott Laughton practiced for the second straight day. He won't play Saturday but coach Craig Berube said Laughton, who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, could make his season debut as soon as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.