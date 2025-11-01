Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kakko likely to make season debut for Kraken
Blackwood expected to make season debut for Avalanche; Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins
Seattle Kraken
Kaapo Kakko is expected to make his season debut for the Kraken against the New York Rangers on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG). The forward, who sustained a broken hand during a preseason game, took part in the morning skate. Acquired by Seattle in a trade with New York on Dec. 19, Kakko had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games last season following the trade.
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm will be out for "at least a few weeks," because of a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forward was helped off the ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Lindholm has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games this season. In Lindholm's absence, Marat Khusnutdinov will center the top line against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE). ... Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.
Colorado Avalanche
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to make his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). The goalie backed up Scott Wedgewood in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and has not played this season because of a lower-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev will return from an upper-body injury for the Maple Leafs against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SNW, SNO, CBC). The defenseman has not played since Oct. 21, having missed the past four games. "It went well today, so we'll see how tomorrow goes," Tanev said after practicing Thursday. ... William Nylander will not play. The forward took part in the morning skate but stayed on the ice for extra work. It will be the third game in four that he's missed because of the injury, which Nylander said occurred when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker on Oct. 24. ... Forward Scott Laughton practiced for the second straight day. He won't play Saturday but coach Craig Berube said Laughton, who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, could make his season debut as soon as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome (lower body) is a possibility to play at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B). The forward missed his second straight game in Washington's 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Rasmus Sandin (upper body) missed his fourth straight game and likely won't play at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Pierre-Luc Dubois' status is unknown after the forward left the game in the first period Friday; Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the he would be re-evaluated Saturday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier will be a game-time decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SNW, SNO, CBC). The forward had missed the final two periods of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday because of an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by a shot by teammate Noah Juulsen during the first period. "I just tried to protect myself," Couturier said after going through the morning skate Saturday. "It was coming at my face and got somewhere else. I think I avoided the worst of it." The Flyers recalled forward Jacob Gaucher from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, and he will make his season debut if Couturier can't play.
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello returned to practice for the Wild this week and could make his season debut next week. The forward began skating on his own last week after the team announced on Sept. 18 that he would be out 7-8 weeks. "I think he is in and around that range," coach John Hynes said Friday. "I wouldn't guarantee (returning) next week but I think he's within the next week or so."
Buffalo Sabres
Zach Benson could be out a week for the Sabres with a lower-body injury. The forward was placed on injured reserve Friday; he had an assist while playing 16:18 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins before leaving the game late in the third period. Coach Lindy Ruff said it's not related to a part injury and is short-term. The Sabres recalled forward Isak Rosen from Rochester of the AHL and host the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B).