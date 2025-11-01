Marchand returns to Panthers following death of friend's daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Moments after skating onto the ice Saturday morning, Brad Marchand circled over to center ice where Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was waiting to talk.

Marchand had been away from the Panthers the past week, traveling back home to Halifax, Nova Scotia, to be with his longtime friend and former trainer JP MacCallum following the death of his daughter.

Selah MacCallum died from cancer at 10 years old on Oct. 24.

Marchand and a number of childhood friends went back to Halifax to support the MacCallum family in their time of need.

"Selah was an incredible person. I don't think I have ever met a more real, unique, loving person," Marchand said following the Panthers' morning skate on Saturday prior to their game against the Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS).

"I think one of the things I came away with from this past week was just the amount of people whose lives she touched, the deep connection she had with so many people. That's her. I felt that with her, all my family and friends did as well. What made her so special was that she had a way to connect with so many different types of personalities.

"She took time to make sure you knew you were special and that she loved you. It really is a tragic loss. She touched more lives in her 10 years than some people could, or would, in a thousand years on this earth."

The Panthers did not hesitate to allow Marchand to take a leave from the team, and the veteran forward missed Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks while in Halifax.

Maurice said the decision was one they did not discuss at much length.

"In our environment, we fully appreciate the things that are most important," Maurice said. "And hockey is very, very important. But there are some things that easily outweigh it and need to be dealt with. There are things that just trump the game of hockey. …

"There really was not a decision for us. We felt for him, we knew he was having a tough week. That's a tough week. He needed to be there."

Marchand certainly appreciated the love and support he says he got from his teammates on the Panthers as well as the organization as a whole.

"I am very grateful for the way the Panthers handled the situation," Marchand said. "I called Paul and [GM Bill Zito] and they just said, 'Go home, come back when you are ready.' Not every team, or company, would do that. I am very appreciative to them for allowing me to be with the family and our friends. It just speaks volumes to them as people and to this organization."

Marchand and JP MacCallum have been close friends since Marchand was 12 and MacCallum began training him and a few of his friends, including former NHL defenseman Andrew Bodnarchuk.

Marchand recalled getting a picture drawn by Selah before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers last season, a game in which the Panthers won 5-2 thanks in part to two goals scored by Marchand.

"She was an incredible artist. Just an unbelievable artist," Marchand said. "It was her way to express herself and the way she cared about people and all her favorite things. Before Game 5, she sent me a picture and wished me luck. That's the way she connected with people, and let you know she cared about you. I scored two goals. So, I said one of them was for her. She had a special way of letting her know she cared about you."

Marchand also said he enjoyed having Selah come down to South Florida and visiting the Panthers in their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year.

When the Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup clinching victory on June 17, JP MacCallum was in the team's locker room celebrating with Marchand.

While in Halifax, Marchand and Bodnarchuk replaced the grieving MacCallum behind the bench to coach the March & Mill Company Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League at the Halifax Forum on Wednesday.

Marchand's outdoor apparel company, March & Mill Co., sponsors the team.

Although Marchand and Bodnarchuk are not certified to coach junior games, Hockey Canada made an exception.

Wednesday's game was a tribute to Selah's memory, with donation boxes set up for the family. Marchand autographed one of his Florida Panthers jerseys to be raffled off for the cause.

"It was amazing to be there and to be a small part of it," Marchand said.