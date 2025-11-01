NHL On Tap: Zegras, Flyers host Maple Leafs, eye 6th straight home win

Blackhawks' Bedard, Oilers' McDavid go head to head; Caufield looks to stay hot for Canadiens

Nov 1 On Tap Zegras PHI celbrates with teammates

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Airborne in Philly

The Philadelphia Flyers are surging, entering their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SNW, SNO, CBC) on a three-game winning streak, bolstered by the play of Trevor Zegras. The forward, in his first season with the Flyers after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in the three-game run. Philadelphia (6-3-1) will try to make it six straight home wins; Toronto (5-5-1) is 2-3-1 in its past six.

NSH@PHI: Zegras one-times PPG for his second of the game

Connors collide

It’s Connor Bedard against Connor McDavid ... Or, at least, it’s the Chicago Blackhawks against the Edmonton Oilers. The centers, each a No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft (2023 for Bedard, 2015 for McDavid) face off at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN1, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN) in a matchup of teams with nearly identical records (5-4-2 for the Blackhawks; 5-4-3 for the Oilers). Bedard has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 11 games this season, including six points (three goals, three assists) in his past two games. McDavid has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 12 games.

Cole hard facts

The Montreal Canadiens are making a habit of winning in overtime so far this season, with four of their eight victories (8-3-0) in extra time, including a 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday courtesy of Cole Caufield. It was the forward's 11th OT goal of his NHL career to move him past Howie Morenz and Max Pacioretty for the most in Montreal history. Caufield, who has 13 points (nine goals, four assists), could get another chance when the Canadiens host the 6-5-1 Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE). Montreal captain Nick Suzuki enters the game with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in a 10-game point streak.

Sher-would be nice

Like Caufield, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood has already scored nine goals this season, three of them against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. On a team that has been decimated by injuries, Sherwood has been a bright spot, with five goals in his past three games. Up next for Sherwood and the Canucks (6-6-0) are the Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) at Grand Casino Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP, SN360). The Wild look to end a five-game losing streak (0-3-2).

Kadri keeps going

In what has been a difficult start to the season for the 2-8-2 Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri has continued to lead the way. The 35-year-old center has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games as he approaches a major milestone; with a game against the Nashville Predators (4-6-2) at Bridgestone Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN1, SN), Kadri will be at 998 games for his NHL career, with his 1,000th expected to come against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Kadri has 719 points (310 goals, 409 assists) with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Flames.

The schedule

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets, 3 p.m. ET; TSN3, SN-PIT

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators, 3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN1, SN

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SNW, SNO, CBC

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP, SN360

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, KCAL

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN1, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN

New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG

