NHL On Tap: Zegras, Flyers host Maple Leafs, eye 6th straight home win

Cole hard facts

The Montreal Canadiens are making a habit of winning in overtime so far this season, with four of their eight victories (8-3-0) in extra time, including a 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday courtesy of Cole Caufield. It was the forward's 11th OT goal of his NHL career to move him past Howie Morenz and Max Pacioretty for the most in Montreal history. Caufield, who has 13 points (nine goals, four assists), could get another chance when the Canadiens host the 6-5-1 Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE). Montreal captain Nick Suzuki enters the game with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in a 10-game point streak.