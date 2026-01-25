NHL Status Report: Toews joins Avalanche for 4-game road trip

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander (groin) missed his fifth straight game for the Maple Leafs when they hosted the Avalanche on Sunday. The forward skated before practice Saturday, but there remains no timeline for his return. "We will see where he progresses ... we'll see how he felt, hopefully he can keep getting on the ice here and be ready to go," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games. He is on Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympics.