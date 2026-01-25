Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Toews joins Avalanche for 4-game road trip
Ullmark ‘getting closer’ for Senators; McTavish questionable for Ducks
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews is with the Avalanche for their four-game road trip but missed his 10th straight game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman, who is on Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and is plus-26 in 40 games this season. … Ross Colton (lower body) was also unavailable and is day to day; the forward missed a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark is "getting closer" to returning, Senators coach Travis Green said on Saturday. The goalie rejoined the team on Jan. 16 after taking an indefinite leave of absence on Dec. 28 for personal reasons. Ottawa recalled goalie Mads Sogaard from Belleville of the American Hockey League prior to its game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS) and reassigned goalie Hunter Shepard to the AHL. "I'm not sure when [Ullmark will play], but I don't expect it to be a long time," Green said. Ullmark is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish (upper body) is questionable to play at the Calgary Flames on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, SNE, SNO, KCOP-13, SNP, Victory+). The Ducks forward has missed two games since being a late scratch after warmups in a 2-1 shootout win against the Avalanche on Wednesday. "[McTavish] went back [to Anaheim], and right now, he's doing better," coach Joel Quenneville said Friday. "So, I don't know if he's going to return on this trip, but we're hopeful that he can make it back." McTavish has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (groin) missed his fifth straight game for the Maple Leafs when they hosted the Avalanche on Sunday. The forward skated before practice Saturday, but there remains no timeline for his return. "We will see where he progresses ... we'll see how he felt, hopefully he can keep getting on the ice here and be ready to go," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games. He is on Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympics.
Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) participated in the morning skate with the Blackhawks prior to their game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1) in a noncontact jersey and is nearing a return. The forward will miss his sixth straight game but will practice again Monday. He has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games. “He’s definitely close,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “When he gets to the point where he’s full in practice, then he’s right there.”
Nashville Predators
Nicolas Hague (lower body) is week to week, the Predators announced Saturday. The defenseman left in the second period of a 5-3 win against the Senators on Thursday. Hague, who was replaced by Adam Wilsby in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 41 games this season. Nashville begins a three-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.