NHL Status Report: Hague week to week for Predators

McTavish sidelined for Ducks; Kuemper expected back, Moore could return for Kings
Nashville Predators
Nicolas Hague is week to week for the Predators because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman left in the second period of a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. He has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 41 games this season. Hague will be replaced by Adam Wilsby when Nashville hosts the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16, SN1, SN).
Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish did not play for the Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday because of an upper-body injury. The forward was a late scratch after warmups in a 2-1 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games this season. "[McTavish] went back [to Anaheim], and right now, he's doing better," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Friday. "So I don't know if he's going to return on this trip, but we're hopeful that he can make it back." The Ducks next play at the Calgary Flames on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, SNE, SNO, KCOP-13, SNP, Victory+).
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper is expected to return for the Kings against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL). The goalie sustained an upper-body injury before leaving with 38.8 seconds remaining in the first period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski collided into Kuemper with 57 seconds to go. Kuemper tried to shake off the contact during a stoppage in play but was eventually replaced by Anton Forsberg. "Kind of got hit on the side of my neck, and it pinched my neck and pinched the nerves, and my arm went dead," Kuemper said Thursday. "So, yeah, wasn't allowed to come back in until we did some further testing yesterday." ... Forward Trevor Moore could return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. … Forward Anze Kopitar will miss his ninth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Defenseman Drew Doughty, who did not play Tuesday because of an illness is expected to play Saturday.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand could return for the Panthers against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS). The forward missed his seventh straight game when the Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. He is second on the Panthers with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season.
New York Islanders
Bo Horvat returned for the Islanders against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN) after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. The forward practiced with the team Friday after going on the ice on his own before practice. He centered New York's top line with Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin and was also on the first power-play unit. "That's the plan, to play tomorrow," Roy said. "We'll see after warmups 100 percent but the plan is to play. ... He's our top goal scorer, and he's playing [penalty kill] and power play, and wins big face-offs. Yeah, it's nice to have him back." Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is third on the team with 33 points in 36 games. ... Defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) is day to day and will not play Saturday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander skated Saturday before Maple Leafs practice but there is no timetable for his return. The forward has missed four games with a groin injury sustained in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 15. "We will see where he progresses...we'll see how he felt, hopefully he can keep getting on the ice here and be ready to go," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "Can't give you a timeline on that yet."
Detroit Red Wings
Simon Edvinsson will not play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET) because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman took warmups prior to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday but did not play. Coach Todd McLellan said he will be "looked at when we get back to Detroit this week, try and determine what path he's taking."
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews, who missed his ninth game Friday with an upper-body injury, could travel with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip that begins in Toronto on Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN). "We're still sorting that out," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the defenseman prior to a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. "Whether he's traveling or whether he's going to meet us out on the road is still to be determined." Toews has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 40 games this season. … Ross Colton is day to day and did not play on Friday. The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.