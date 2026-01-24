NHL Status Report: Hague week to week for Predators

Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper is expected to return for the Kings against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL). The goalie sustained an upper-body injury before leaving with 38.8 seconds remaining in the first period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski collided into Kuemper with 57 seconds to go. Kuemper tried to shake off the contact during a stoppage in play but was eventually replaced by Anton Forsberg. "Kind of got hit on the side of my neck, and it pinched my neck and pinched the nerves, and my arm went dead," Kuemper said Thursday. "So, yeah, wasn't allowed to come back in until we did some further testing yesterday." ... Forward Trevor Moore could return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. … Forward Anze Kopitar will miss his ninth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Defenseman Drew Doughty, who did not play Tuesday because of an illness is expected to play Saturday.